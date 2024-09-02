Sidharth Shukla 3rd death anniversary: 3 years on, the Bigg Boss GOAT's most-telling quotes on life, love, success

News of actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise on September 2, 2021, opened the floodgates for fans of the actor. Sidharth, 40 at the time of his passing, had suffered a heart attack in his last moments. What followed was a simultaneous outpouring of love and sorrow from his dedicated fan base and fraternity members, most of whom were in absolute disbelief over Sidharth simply not being among them anymore. It's been 3 years and it is safe to say, fans still miss him as much if not more. So today on his third death anniversary, let's take a walk down memory lane, revisiting some pearls of wisdom shared by Sidharth over the years — words his fans still swear by. Today marks Sidharth Shukla's third death anniversary(Photo: Instagram/realsidharthshukla)

On sportsmanship

While Sidharth acknowledged that ultimately everybody is in it to win it, be it a task, a game or life, how one plays is of incredible importance as that is what determines if they earn respect or lose it.

The myth of the 'ideal woman'

Several years back, when asked during an interview to describe his ‘ideal woman’, Sidharth shot down the very idea of one. Stressing on how having ‘ideal’ parameters actually makes one narrow-minded, he said, “I don't think it makes sense to set high goals about how my ideal woman should be. It is like calling for trouble. That would make one close-minded and not open to meeting different kinds of people”.

Being authentic

As a public figure, being swayed by other's opinions comes with the territory. Not for Sidharth. He was very clear about being his most authentic self, undictated by others, when he said, “Don’t be a version of what others want you to be, be a version of yourself”.

Undying love for his mother

Sidharth's strong bond with his mother was very well-known. During an interview with Times of India following his Bigg Boss victory, the actor had shared how his mother Rita, was the only woman he would ever “melt” for. He shared, “People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But I’ll always melt for my mom. Right from the time I was born, she’s been the most important person in my life”.

Success, Sidharth Shukla style

There were no qualms about Sidharth being one of the foremost names in the television industry. How he got himself there, is evident in the philosophy he held when it came to developing his persona.

On being content

While being ambitious is a great trait, Sidharth knew where to draw the line. Unbridled ambition only gets you persistent dissatisfaction and the actor was very well aware of that.

On not being scared of swimming against the current

The actor never took a step back when it came to defending his opinion, something the audiences got an ample taste of during his Bigg Boss reign. He once said, “In short, the best life lesson, when you're right, your belief in yourself is what matters the most, a majority in opinion doesn't make the opinion righteous. Have the guts to stand right even if it means you've to stand alone”.

Lastly, no quote describes the actor better than this one line which captures his philosophy in life — “Tum nahi bhidoge, mein bhi nahi bhidunga, tum bhidoge, mein bhi nahi chhodunga”.

What's your favourite Sidharth Shukla role?