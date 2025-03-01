Sikandar Kher: There are so many more opportunities because of OTT in all creative aspects

Sikandar Kher has been a part of the film industry for 17 years, but he admits that OTT has been a game changer for him with shows like Aarya, Tooth Pari, Citadel: Honey Bunny and more recently, Chidiya Udd. Ask him about it and Sikandar Kher says, “The fact of the matter is that there's so much more work. So many people have come from all over the country to Mumbai and we need new faces. We need freshness and not just amongst actors, but all kinds of technicians. And that's the point; there is so much more employment for the creative arts in all aspects. That's the most beautiful thing that happened with OTT. There are so many more opportunities. It's a blessing.” Sikandar Kher(Photo: Instagram)

OTT gives actors a chance to explore characters in a more detailed way compared to movies owing to the long format that exists on the medium. However, Sikandar has a different take on it. “I don't think you can differentiate in that. It's an area where you can't say that one has this and the other doesn't. You're making a movie or you're making a show, the medium is the same, it's the visual medium for the audience. There'll always be pros and cons to everything,” he says.

But does he feel more liberated as an actor on the web medium? “I feel liberated when I'm in front a camera. I get to be somebody else; I get to play another character and almost do anything. It’s like I get to paint on a blank canvas. My job as an actor is liberating in itself,” he responds.

The actor will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis playing an army man and he is excited about that prospect: “The armed forces are a different emotion altogether. Having been in very close contact with them, I have only respect and love and admiration for them. It’s a complete privilege and honour to have been able to get complete access and so much of help from them. They're so warm, loving and hospitable. They are so generous, I salute them,” he concludes.