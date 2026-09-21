...
...
Next Story

Singer Sargam Vaish to send legal notice to Tamannaah Bhatia & Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest’

Singer Sargam Vaish alleges that his song Aigiri Nandini was used in The Vvaan: The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest without consent, says he holds master rights

Updated on: Sep 21, 2026, 16:54:53 IST
By S Farah Rizvi
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Singer-composer Sargam Vaish has accused the makers of the film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, a horror-thriller starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra, for using his song Aigiri Nandini without his prior permission. Speaking to us, the singer says, “For the last three years, I have been working on a project under contract with BLive, resulting in a mystic collection of songs with Aigiri Nandini being the highlight. It is a core part of my album, Asur Ke Bhajan, and we were even planning live shows around it. We had also pitched it to a major filmmaker, and it was instantly picked up for an untitled film slated for 2027. All was good, until our song surfaced in an unexpected place.”

Singer Sargam Vaish to send legal notice to Tamannaah & Sidharth's The Vvaan
Singer Sargam Vaish to send legal notice to Tamannaah & Sidharth's The Vvaan

He also shares that he was shocked to hear the track. “I was shocked to hear the track in my own voice being used by the makers of The Vvaan.... No credit was given to us at all. It is based on the Mahishasura Mardini Stotram, and it was during my contract to make songs that I created the version Aigiri Nandini, and it’s totally our version. We hold the master rights. The fact that the makers of the film used my recording without an NOC is alarming,” he adds.

Vaish explains that he, along with his team, have contacted the lawyer after watching the trailer. Sharing an update on the plan of action now, Vaish explains, ” was a few days ago that we discovered our song was in the trailer. We immediately contacted a lawyer. It took a few days to complete the legal paperwork, as it involves big filmmakers. Our lawyer advised us to complete the entire process so we can file a case against the makers of the film. Everything is in place now, and we sent the legal notice on Monday.”

“We are currently trying to figure out how the song reached them at the first place. But ultimately, the point remains: if anybody gets the song, any which way, what rights do they have to use it freely, that too as part of a film?,” he says.At the time of going to press, there was no response from the makers' teams.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

htcityentertainment
Home/Htcity/Cinema/Singer Sargam Vaish to send legal notice to Tamannaah Bhatia & Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks