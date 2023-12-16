Singer-rapper King rules hearts of music lovers in Lucknow

Singer-rapper King, originally Arpan Singh Chandel, mesmerised music lovers during a concert held at a city mall recently. The music sensation presented a selection of his songs and saved his chartbuster number Tu Maane Meri Jaan as the penultimate song.

King performing in Lucknow(Kartik Kher)

Dressed in white long coat, he arrived in style in a cage, and set the mood straight away with his opening track Crown followed by Sinner.

Having his roots in Uttar Pradesh, King mingled with the audience by saying, “Aaj meeri maa bahut khush hogi ki main Lucknow mein perform kar raha hoon.”

King then presented songs including Aafat, Baazi, Gumshuda, O Mere Sona and Tum Saath Rehnaa. He also gave renditions of songs like Hai Hukku (Gopi Kishan, 1994). He made his second appearance in a shimmering red dress and final one in his favourite black. Towards the end he presented Pablo, We Are The Ones, Legends and finally concluded with Tu Jaana Na Piya which he termed as his “next big song”.

He was supported on drums by Dan Thomas, bass guitar by Danik Ghosh, lead guitarist Subhanshu Singh, Akhilesh Khandelwal on keyboards , DJ by Section 8 and hype man Roy Soulchild. Lucknowite and singer Priyanshi Srivastava gave him perfect company as the female vocalist.

Fireworks, confetti blasts and other props created the perfect ambience for music lovers to dance and sing with the performer.

