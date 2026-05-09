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    Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja announce the name of their second son; check out the meaning here

    Actor Sonam Kapoor has revealed her second son’s name, highlighting the connection to firstborn Vayu.

    Published on: May 09, 2026 8:46 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
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    Actor Sonam Kapoor on Saturday finally revealed the name of her second child. She took to Instagram to share the same.

    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with their sons.
    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with their sons.

    Announcing the news with a family picture, Sonam described the birth of her son as a “divine pairing” with elder brother Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, “In the spirit of the divine force that has once again transformed our lives… With love and gratitude, we welcome Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja."

    Further explaining the reason behind the name, Sonam added, “In the Vedas, Rudra (रुद्र), from the root rud, "to roar," is the mightiest of the mighty. The one who eradicates suffering at its source, the divine force behind storms, breath, healing, and renewal. He is deeply connected to Vayu, the prana that moves through all beings. Our firstborn carries the name of Vishnu, the sustainer of life. With Rudra, a sacred continuity emerges. Breath and power. Preservation and transformation. One strengthening the other."

    The announcement quickly drew reactions from fans, and friends from the industry. Actor Bipasha Basu commented with a heart-eyes emoji, along with the evil eye amulet, while Sophie Choudry wrote, “All the love and good wishes to you guys.”

    Sonam and Anand, who got married in 2018, welcomed their first child Vayu in 2022. On the work front, Sonam has largely stayed selective with acting roles in the recent years.

    • Rishabh Suri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Rishabh Suri

      Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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    News/Htcity/Cinema/Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Announce The Name Of Their Second Son; Check Out The Meaning Here
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Announce The Name Of Their Second Son; Check Out The Meaning Here
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