Sonam Kapoor calls life ‘a dream’ as she shares unseen family moments with husband Anand Ahuja holding newborn son

Another touching image shows Anand gently holding their newborn, radiating warmth and joy. One of the most endearing moments features little Vayu curiously looking into the cradle as his baby brother sleeps. Sonam has chosen to keep both her children’s faces hidden, maintaining their privacy.

On April 24, Sonam posted a series of candid pictures that beautifully capture quiet family moments. The photos offer a peek into their life as a family of four, featuring her newborn, her elder son Vayu Ahuja, and Anand. In one frame, Sonam is seen enjoying a calm breakfast moment with Vayu against a serene backdrop.

Sonam Kapoor is embracing motherhood all over again, and her latest Instagram update offers a warm glimpse into this new chapter. The actor, who welcomed her second baby boy with Anand Ahuja on March 29, 2026, has been sharing moments from her life as a mother of two. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor shares first picture with her newborn son a week after delivery, pens gratitude note: ‘Feeling blessed…’ )

Alongside the pictures, Sonam shared a heartfelt note that read, “Life is a dream… this month so far… thank you Universe. My three (boys),” expressing her gratitude and happiness. The post drew love from family members as well, with Anand leaving a playful comment, “How do I like this more than onceeeeeee,” while sister Rhea Kapoor reacted with heart emojis.

Sonam's second baby boy Earlier, Rhea had shared the first glimpse of her newborn nephew and praised Sonam’s strength, writing, “All you need is love and in Sonam Kapoor’s case some super human mom strength. #masilife.”

Sonam and Anand had announced the arrival of their second child through a joint statement, sharing, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026.” They added, “Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child Vayu in 2022.