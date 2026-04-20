Asha Bhosle's son Anand and granddaughter Zanai visit Varanasi to perform final rites, immerse her ashes in the Ganga

Pictures and videos of Zanai and Anand performing the asthi visarjan have now surfaced on social media. Zanai was visibly emotional as she wiped away tears during the pooja. Both Anand and her were seen on a boat, as they followed traditional customs and prayers on the banks of the Ganga, fulfilling the late singer’s wishes.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on April 12. The singer, one of the most acclaimed and celebrated in the Indian music industry, breathed her last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The singer was 92, the same age as her sister, the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, when she died. On April 20, Asha's son, Anand Bhosle, and her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle , reached Varanasi to perform the asthi visarjan in the holy water of the Ganges.

A day ago, Zanai had shared a bunch of pictures with Asha and penned a moving tribute on her Instagram account. "After a lot of reflection I realise you taught us how to live, but not how to live without you.. you are missed every second, every hour, every minute with every breath we take, but I also know that you live within me… till I hold you in my arms again this way.." she wrote.

More details Last Monday, when Asha was kept at her residence for loved ones to pay their respects, she was wrapped in an Indian flag as a mark of respect. Videos showed the singer receiving state honours as police wrapped her casket adorned with white lilies in tricolour. The final respects continued at her residence at Lower Parel till 3 PM, after which the funeral procession proceeded to Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. The last rites were performed at 4 PM.

Asha died on the morning of April 12 due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital. She was hospitalised due to a chest infection and extreme exhaustion. She is survived by her son, Anand Bhosle, and her granddaughter, Zanai. Condolences poured in for the family after news broke on Sunday, with many expressing shock over her passing.

After Asha’s funeral was held on Monday, Zanai posted a video on her Instagram, writing, “As I wake up this morning, I realise I have lost my partner in crime, my best friend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born. What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with? Who’s going to be waiting for me every day when I come home or who am I supposed to crack lame jokes with.” She also looked heartbroken at Asha’s funeral and was consoled by Tabu.