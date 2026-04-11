Asha Bhosle hospitalised after respiratory and cardiac issues, admitted to ICU in critical state

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she had cardiac and respiratory issues. Bhosle (92) has not been keeping well since the last few months. Sources in the hospital said that Asha Bhosle is very critical. Asha Bhosle has been hospitalised in Mumbai.

The veteran singer's family has not yet issued any statement regarding her hospitalisation. Other details about her health and present condition are awaited.

About Asha Bhosle Asha Bhosle is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008.

The singer sang chartbusters such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Inn Aankhon Ki Masti Ke, Ye Kya Jagah Hai Doston, Jab Bhi Milti Hai, and Justuju Jiski Thi. In an interaction with Hindustan Times in 2023, the singer spoke about the contemporary music landscape.

She said, “Main sach bolu toh main aaj ke gaane sunti hi nahi hoon. If I have to listen to songs, I hear (late vocalist) Bhimsen Joshi’s songs, classical songs and ghazals as I get to learn and simultaneously, polish and practice my songs better through that. Because of this, my capability of singing gets better, and I improvise and sing better,” she says, adding, “I don’t really find songs with excellent lyrics today, but I listen to them occasionally and sometimes, I come across good songs by (singers) Rahat Fateh Ali (Khan), Sunidhi (Chauhan) so yes, I do find some of them good, but I rarely listen to music. If I have to, then I listen to the old songs.”