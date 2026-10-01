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Sophia Bush marries Ashlyn Harris in secret ceremony; couple reveal they tied the knot in a private 2025 ceremony

In her memoir, Sophia Bush shares that she secretly married Ashlyn Harris in 2025, the intimate ceremony included Harris's children creating a joyful atmosphere

Updated on: Oct 1, 2026, 14:49:59 IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris have been secretly married for more than a year. In her new memoir, And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes from a Life in Progress, the One Tree Hill star revealed that she and her partner, the professional goalkeeper, tied the knot in a private ceremony during the summer of 2025.

Sophia Bush marries Ashlyn Harris in secret ceremony
Sophia Bush marries Ashlyn Harris in secret ceremony

The couple told Vogue that the wedding was an intimate affair, attended by Harris’s two children. "The kids were just running and happy, and we picked flowers from the property and our daughter Sloane was holding them," Harris shared. "It was so fun for them, because it wasn't this pressure-filled day that's too much for young kids."

Bush recalled the simple joy of their wedding night, noting, "It was so precious, and zero pressure. I will never forget it, and I think wedding days sometimes aren't like that."

The couple decided to go public with the news for the sake of transparency. "I don't want to keep sitting on panels or in interviews and being like, 'My partner,'" Bush explained. "You're not my partner, you know? You're my wife. And it feels so amazing to say that."

Harris was previously married to fellow US soccer star Ali Krieger, with whom she shares two adopted children, Sloane and Ocean. The pair split in September 2023, and Bush and Harris confirmed their relationship in April 2024.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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