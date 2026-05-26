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Stage 4 cancer fighter Nafisa Ali Sodhir resumes chemotherapy: Life is beautiful, no way one can give up

Veteran actor-politician Nafisa Ali Sodhi, 68, is battling stage 4 peritoneal cancer after previously overcoming stage 3

Updated on: May 26, 2026 06:23 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Nafisa Ali Sodhi, the veteran actor-politician, was diagnosed with a recurrence of stage 4 peritoneal cancer last year. Having previously overcome stage 3 cancer, the 68-year-old underwent surgery in April and started her chemotherapy sessions last week. Despite the challenge, the actor remains resolute as she shared a post going back to indoor exercising: “I am healing, my doctor says. And I am consciously going slow and taking one step a day, life is beautiful, no way one can give up,” shares Nafisa.

Veteran actor-politician Nafisa Ali Sodhi(Instagram)

Nafisa explains that her initial chemotherapy was delayed post-surgery because “I had some allergy to chemo so it was delayed after my surgery but now eventually resumed.” Following her post-surgery recovery, she is now scheduled for “six chemo-cycles for six Wednesdays.” During the surgery, “A part of her liver along with the nodes that were infected were removed.” She views the subsequent chemotherapy with optimism, adding, “Hopefully chemo will knock the rest of the bad cells. So that’s how I am looking at things in a positive light.” She also notes that while she had started her walks but gave up again, “with the start of chemo things slow down as you are left very exhausted.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Stage 4 cancer fighter Nafisa Ali Sodhir resumes chemotherapy: Life is beautiful, no way one can give up
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Stage 4 cancer fighter Nafisa Ali Sodhir resumes chemotherapy: Life is beautiful, no way one can give up
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