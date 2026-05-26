Stage 4 cancer fighter Nafisa Ali Sodhir resumes chemotherapy: Life is beautiful, no way one can give up

Nafisa Ali Sodhi, the veteran actor-politician, was diagnosed with a recurrence of stage 4 peritoneal cancer last year. Having previously overcome stage 3 cancer, the 68-year-old underwent surgery in April and started her chemotherapy sessions last week. Despite the challenge, the actor remains resolute as she shared a post going back to indoor exercising: “I am healing, my doctor says. And I am consciously going slow and taking one step a day, life is beautiful, no way one can give up,” shares Nafisa.

Veteran actor-politician Nafisa Ali Sodhi(Instagram)

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Nafisa explains that her initial chemotherapy was delayed post-surgery because “I had some allergy to chemo so it was delayed after my surgery but now eventually resumed.” Following her post-surgery recovery, she is now scheduled for “six chemo-cycles for six Wednesdays.” During the surgery, “A part of her liver along with the nodes that were infected were removed.” She views the subsequent chemotherapy with optimism, adding, “Hopefully chemo will knock the rest of the bad cells. So that’s how I am looking at things in a positive light.” She also notes that while she had started her walks but gave up again, “with the start of chemo things slow down as you are left very exhausted.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor, who was earlier undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, explains that she relies on: “There are things that you have to look up to to fight this big battle. Like I depend on my family, healing music and meditation and of course food like the one that is prepared by my close friend especially during this phase.” Her grandchildren are her support system, especially since “staying indoors gets overwhelming. As walks and all are not allowed in towns to keep away post chemo allergies and infections.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor, who was earlier undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, explains that she relies on: “There are things that you have to look up to to fight this big battle. Like I depend on my family, healing music and meditation and of course food like the one that is prepared by my close friend especially during this phase.” Her grandchildren are her support system, especially since “staying indoors gets overwhelming. As walks and all are not allowed in towns to keep away post chemo allergies and infections.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nafisa is already looking forward to a planned break, anticipating her return to Goa, her home, after her third session is complete. “Doctor has allowed me a week off and I want to go to fresh air, see my home, apna ghar dekhna before coming back for further sessions,” she says. “What keeps me going at this time is my plans to go and stay in Manali with my daughter and kids. Doctors are very hopeful and so am I about my recovery and regrowth of a healthy liver,” she concludes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nafisa is already looking forward to a planned break, anticipating her return to Goa, her home, after her third session is complete. “Doctor has allowed me a week off and I want to go to fresh air, see my home, apna ghar dekhna before coming back for further sessions,” she says. “What keeps me going at this time is my plans to go and stay in Manali with my daughter and kids. Doctors are very hopeful and so am I about my recovery and regrowth of a healthy liver,” she concludes. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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