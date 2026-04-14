Stars In The City | Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav roll horror, laugher into one fun chat session!

It was a regular evening for movie buffs in the Capital until it was not! The cast of Bhooth Bangla - Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav - turned the latest session of Stars in The City into a memorable affair as they promoted their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla at HtCity's office!

Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav promoted their film Bhooth Bangla.

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As they addressed the fans divided in believers and non-believers of ghost and supernatural, all three stars narrated their personal experience of encountering the spirits giving Goosebumps to everyone in attendance.

Besides the fun filled anecdotes from the sets, Akshay Kumar shared one from his personal life in conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment Hindustan Times, where he revealed that his son Aarav was afraid of meeting his Bhool Bhulaiyaa co-star for many years after watching the film!

Also Read | Bhooth Bangla trailer reactions: Internet is in love with this nostalgic scene ft. Akshay Kumar, Mithila Palkar

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{{^usCountry}} "I was talking to my son yesterday and he was telling that when he first saw Bhool Bhulaiyaa, he was afraid of Vidya Balan for six years after that!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I was talking to my son yesterday and he was telling that when he first saw Bhool Bhulaiyaa, he was afraid of Vidya Balan for six years after that!" {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Further narrating the impact her character Manjulika left on his son Akshay said, “Vidya used to my house, but Aarav wouldn't agree to meet her, to look into her eyes. Usko Manjulika hi nazar aati thi. Usko itni problem thi. For 6 years I had convince him that ye 'Manjulika nahi hai, Vidya hai, ye bohot achi hai.' For 6 years he was scarred!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further narrating the impact her character Manjulika left on his son Akshay said, “Vidya used to my house, but Aarav wouldn't agree to meet her, to look into her eyes. Usko Manjulika hi nazar aati thi. Usko itni problem thi. For 6 years I had convince him that ye 'Manjulika nahi hai, Vidya hai, ye bohot achi hai.' For 6 years he was scarred!” {{/usCountry}}

From Left to Right: SITC winners Jatin Sharma, Akash M, Sumit Das, Kanhaiya Lal, Suraj Mourya, Nitin Sharma, Rishabh Poddar, Rohit Gupta, Rishi Chopra, Harender Biduri with Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav.

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Akshay, who is reuniting with Priyadarshan after 14 years, called the filmmaker a genius.

"He has a great past and I want to tell you that Priyadarshan has done almost 98 films and world mein aisa koi aadmi nahi jisne itni films banayi hai and out of that 87 are hit. Agar ek word unke liye aata hai, wo hai 'genius'. I have seen him work. Actually puri kahani wo batate hai but jo actual kahani hoti hai, logistics, shooting, wo unke dimag mein hai. He is a editor in nature and he edits his film's so far and so beautifully!."

Adding to the excitement about seeing Akshay and Priyadarshan together, Wamiqa chipped in how she has manifested being part of this horror comedy.

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Akshay, Wamiqa and Rajpal also danced on Bhooth Bangla's popular songs.

"There was only excitement, happiness and I was very lucky . Ye film mere paas aane se kuch mahine pehle main saari films binge watch ki thi starting from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Then I watched De Dana Dan. I called my management and asked 'why are Akshay sir and Priyadarshan sir not working together. I love these films, I laughed so hard.' They were like 'no they are coming together after some 12 years and abhi casting shuru hui'. Some time later I got to know that Balaji Films se call aaya hai and wo narrate karna chah rahe hai ye film. I got called and it was such an overwhelming experience and I was like, ‘well talk about manifestation’!"

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Rajpal Yadav, who has been part of the dream team of Akshay, Priyadarshan and Paresh Rawal in Bhool Bhulaiyaa as well made an interesting elevator pitch to the audience

"Horror comedy hai. Bache budhe naujwan sabko maza aayega to zarur dekhiye ye film," he said.

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