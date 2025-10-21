Stebin Ben on relationship rumours with Nupur Sanon: All of these are just perks as people love to have rumours

Stebin Ben had his first-ever concert in Mumbai recently. While his music got the crowd talking, the singer’s appearance with actor Nupur Sanon at an event in Mumbai and at designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash also raised eyebrows. The two are often linked together with rumours of their relationship doing the rounds for some time now. Talking to us, he clears the air on them. Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon

Stating his relationship status, Stebin Ben says, “I haven't announced anything yet, so of course I am still single and enjoying my life. You never know when is the right time and when it comes, I will go public about everything. I am very traditional that way.”

The singer also reacts to the constant rumours about his and Nupur Sanon’s relationship. “It's fine, as in this industry, people need conversations about you, so I don't really care about it. I'm okay with people talking about me as far as it's all positive, it's not harming my image or reputation,” he says, adding, “Nupur’s my dear friend, so honestly, I don't take it otherwise and I don't try to go and clear the rumours. It’s because I feel that whatever people are talking about and making stories, I should not be concerned about it. I should be taking care of my own career and thinking of music. All of these are just perks as people love to have rumours.”

On the music front, Stebin believes that pop culture is rising in India, and it’s because of independent music. “Why people have started seeing it as pop culture is because singers have started featuring themselves in the video. Why do we see Justin Bieber or Michael Jackson as pop artistes? It’s because they used to be in their own music videos and they used to perform their songs and not be dependent on actors. Independent singers will always always be pop stars because they are not dependent on anyone. They are just releasing their own music and they are also in the video,” he responds.

Stebin asserts that he is trying to present himself as a part of this culture not just with his musical skills, but also with his appearance: “I've been trying to transform myself into a nice looking guy because I feel as a musician or a singer, it's important to also be presentable at the same time. People come to hear you obviously, but they want to see you on the stage for three hours. They want to have some inspiration that they take from you, so why not give them the best? Why not be in demand and be desirable?”