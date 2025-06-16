Reddit trolls Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur's brand NOBO for ‘ridiculous price’ for basic clothing

Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon, launched her fashion label - NOBO, No Boundaries - last year in June. Since its debut, Kriti has been seen wearing pieces from her sister's label on various occasions. Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon launched her clothing label last year in June.

However, now the brand has come under fire for selling basic clothes at ‘ridiculous price points’. On June 15, a Reddit user criticised NOBO on the community BollyBlindsNGossip, a go-to platform for Bollywood fans seeking the latest information and scoops about their favourite actors.

Nupur Sanon's clothing label brutally trolled on Reddit

A Reddit user posted several screenshots from NOBO's website on the Reddit community page with the caption, “The ridiculous price points of Nupur Sanon's (Kriti's sister) clothing line called Label Nobo. Doesn't explain why such basic clothes are sold at such high price points. Is it money laundering of some sort (scamming buyers)?” The pictures show the price of different pieces of clothing being sold on the website, with the lowest cost being approximately ₹7.8k and the highest going up to ₹13.7k.

The Reddit user further questioned whether people are even buying clothes from Nupur's brand, as the designs are ‘ basic and bad’. “Are people even buying from her? The designs are all so basic and bad. Even Myntra sells better stuff at 1k. This is a pure case of scamming people, I think. Did anybody buy any of this stuff (can somebody say about the quality of the brand)?” they wrote.

How did the internet react?

Reddit users agreed with the criticism. One user wrote, “I think her brand name is incomplete cause she clearly forgot to write Label NoboDY IS BUYING THIS OVERPRICED FAST FASHION SHIT FROM ME.” Another commented, “No Bo is short for ‘Nobody Bought it’.”

A comment read, “I laughed so hard, what even is that?” Another said, “Bhai yeh sab kapre Rajouri or chandni chowk mein dhakke khaa rhe hai (Bro, all these clothes are being hawked in Rajouri and Chandni Chowk). What even????”

About Nupur Sanon's brand

Nupur launched her label NOBO (No Boundaries) with her mother, Geeta Sanon, on June 7, 2024. The brand aims to create a one-stop shop for women looking for traditional wear as well as western wear clothing.