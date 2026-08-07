Stray Kids deflect from reacting to BTS’s decision to shun Grammys

South Korean K Pop band Stray Kids have officially reacted to BTS’s decision to not submit for Grammy Awards this year. However, when asked about the stand the popular boy band has taken, Stray Kids members decided to give a neutral answer avoiding taking BTS name.

Stray Kids didn't directly address BTS's decision to not nominate for Grammy Awards.

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According to Koreaboo, during the press conference of the group’s mini album “THIS & That”, when asked where do they stand on the matter, group’s member Seungmin said, “When we talk about the music we love, we don’t create performances, write songs, or write lyrics based on outside opinions. We focus on what’s in our hearts. Rather than paying attention to outside noise, we’ve continued to put the colors and stories we want to tell into our music. We’re truly grateful that K-Pop is receiving so much love around the world, and it reminds us once again of the power of music. Realizing that our music can have an impact on so many people motivates us to keep making music that reaches as many listeners as possible.”

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Hyunjin, another member of the group said, “Since debuting as Stray Kids, we’ve never once promoted with awards or records as our goal. It’ll be the same with this album. We’ll show people everything we’ve got and prove ourselves through our music. Our biggest priority is making our fans happy.”

The comments come after BTS announced that they will not submit their latest album to the Grammys in response to the creation of the separate category of Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

The six member band, Stray Kids’s current members include Seungmin, Hyunjin, Felix, Bang Chan, Han and Lee Know.

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