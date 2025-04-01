Sydney Sweeney attends Glen Powell's sister's wedding in Texas, officially breaks up with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino

There's rarely a week Sydney Sweeney doesn't manage to make the headlines. For the better part of it all, it's the long and pretty enviable lineup of films she has on her roster, many of which she is co-producing as well, besides starring in them. Off late though, more than her career jumps, people have been more interested in what's going on for Sydney on the home front. Sydney Sweeney with co-star Glen Powell; her with former-fiancé Jonathan Davino

Late last month, news broke of her having called off her pretty lengthy engagement with film producer Jonathan Davino, though source-based reports were suggesting how both were up looking forward to working on their relationship. Well, a few days in, the latest update is that Sydney and Jonathan appear to have completely broken up after 7 years together.

What changed? Nobody's going to know for sure, till either Sydney or Jonathan chose to speak up about it. However, a source-based People report quotes, "What made her overwhelmed was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it. She's not ready to settle down. They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now".

Now while all this seems quite plausible, there's a little big detail which has everyone raising their eyebrows. Over the weekend, right after calling off her engagement and right before news of Sydney and Jonathan's official split made headlines, the White Lotus alum was spotted in Texas. Doing what you ask? Being Anyone But You (2023) co-star Glen Powell's plus-one to his sister's wedding. Hmm.

Sydney Sweeney at Glen Powell's sister Leslie's wedding in Texas

A source-based report, quoted by Entertainment Tonight, reads, "Nothing romantic is going on. They became close filming Anyone But You and Sydney got close with his family as well". Now understandably all our brains are running off in the same direction, but just to make sure you have all the information before you make assumptions, Glen's sister Leslie is a songwriter and worked on the music for the Anyone But You trailer. Additionally, Sydney wasn't Glen's only 'colleague' present at the wedding. John Stamos, with whom Glen shared screen space in Scream Queens, was also present at the do.