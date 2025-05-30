Sydney Sweeney now has a soap made of her own bathwater, and fans can't get enough; here's how to get your hands on it

Sydney Sweeney has always been more than just another Hollywood starlet. With her luminous blonde hair, classic curves, and a sultry charisma that evokes a young Marilyn Monroe, she’s emerged as one of the defining sex symbols of the 21st century. Her meteoric rise—from breakout roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus to global brand campaigns with Laneige and Miu Miu — cemented what many fans have dubbed the “Sweeney Era.” Sydney Sweeney's new soap for men

After a brief period out of the ad campaign spotlight, Sweeney has returned in a way that’s turning heads for all the right — or, depending on who you ask, deeply bizarre — reasons. She’s just launched a limited-edition bar of soap, in collaboration with men’s grooming brand Dr. Squatch. The twist? It contains her real bathwater.

“When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap,” Sweeney said in the official press release. The product, aptly named Bathwater Bliss, is a tongue-in-cheek yet fully functional bar soap, made with exfoliating sand, pine bark extract, and — yes — some of the bathwater from an actual Sydney Sweeney soak.

Sweeney explained that the soap’s scent pays homage to her roots, saying, “I wanted to have it lean towards my home roots, so there’s this really outdoorsy scent of, like, pine and earthy moss and fir. So it smells super manly. But then there’s some city bathwater mixed in.” She further confirmed that the water used in the soap came from a real bath she took on set during the campaign’s shoot. “When we were at the Dr. Squatch shoot, they had a tub for me. And I actually got in there and I took some soap, and we had a nice little bath, and they took the water. So it’s my real bath water.”

Far from a novelty, Sweeney insists the product holds up to the brand’s standards. “It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love,” she said. “Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural.”

Only 5,000 bars of Bathwater Bliss are being made, and Dr. Squatch is holding a giveaway from May 29 through June 5 via their Instagram. Fans can enter by following the brand, liking a designated post, and leaving a comment. From there, 100 lucky winners will be selected to receive the limited-edition bar.

Netizens react

Unsurprisingly, the internet has been set ablaze with reactions. While some fans are amused or impressed by Sweeney’s marketing savvy, others are deeply confused — if not outright disturbed. One Reddit user wrote, “Christ, what’s next, perfume infused with the scent of her used underwear?” Another chimed in with, “That’s freaking gross… is this going to be a real thing?? So gross, where are they selling this so I know where to avoid?” Scepticism about the practicality of the product also surfaced. “No way this is a real thing 💀💀💀💀”, joked one commenter. One more comment read: “This is the only way we're gonna get dudes to shower😭😭.”

Others were more supportive, arguing that the star is simply capitalising on an unusual demand. “She is going to make a ton of money doing it, too,” one user said. Another noted, “I’m of the opinion that if people aren’t going to stop being creepy about her, she might as well make money off of it.” One more comment read,“Probably worth it in the end. So many weirdos in the world — she’s about to be a multi-zillionaire.”

Whether you see Bathwater Bliss as a clever marketing stunt or an eyebrow-raising cash grab, one thing is clear: Sydney Sweeney knows exactly what she’s doing.