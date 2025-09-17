'Sounds like money laundering': Sydney Sweeney's alleged Bollywood debut price tag has everyone scratching their heads

Nobody really knows what to make of it but Sydney Sweeney is apparently in talks to make her Bollywood debut. And no we don't mean a cute, little stereotyped cameo. A full-fledged role as a desi heroine. Is Sydney Sweeney really making her Bollywood debut? (Photos: X, Instagram)

It could be the varied portfolio of projects, her 'great jeans' controversy or just that very strong it-girl factor that seems to be batting off every controversy flying in face, somebody does in fact believe that Sydney stepping foot in Bollywood could mint them the big bucks — and yes, bigger than ₹530 crores, because that's reportedly the pay cheque being offered up to the actor, as reported by The Sun.

What's the plot you ask? Sydney, as per a News18 report, will be playing the role of an American star who falls in love with an Indian celebrity. The film will reportedly be shot across Paris, New York City, London and Dubai and is believed to start "early next year".

Now, safe to say, everybody is baffled. Comments expressing the sentiment read, "Why would anyone from Bollywood pay her £45m. This sounds bs", "She got $2 million for Anyone But You, there’s no way someone will ofer her £45 million for a bollywood movie.", "Huge money laundering scheme if true, she won’t get paid this much even in Hollywood" and "That would be disastrous. Even SRK or Prabhas don't deserve that kind of pay, forget this girl" to quote a few.

If you think it's just us lot that's shocked, know that The Sun has also reported how Sydney herself too was quite taken aback with the alleged offer. The Sun reported that the actor too, was in fact, shocked...but the project is intriguing, and it could elevate her global profile even further…Nothing has been decided yet, but it is a huge opportunity and Sydney is weighing her options carefully".

So would you be interested in watching Sydney make her Bollywood debut or is this a hard pass?