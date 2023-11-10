Tahir Raj Bhasin: Don’t want to get stuck in the web of method acting

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin calls his choice of work and characters a conscious decision.

“It’s a well thought process to do clutter-breaking stories be it Mardaani (2014) or Chhichhore (2019). My effort has definitely paid off! In Mumbai, they say what you say no to makes you [a better actor] than what you say yes to. I say no [to several projects] so I don’t get repetitive and this has worked in my favour. Today, I have done roles that are drastically different from my counterparts and I am carving my own niche,” says the actor on his Lucknow visit.

The actor, who put on eight kilos for his character in Sultan of Delhi, says, “If you get the physicality of a character right, you automatically get the psyche of the character”.

Not a fan of the idea of method acting, which involves taking time to understand the nuances of a character and stepping into its shoes, he adds, “Method is a very abused term and people tend to take you over seriously and that restricts your work. Being tagged so restricts your reach and people tend to take you way too seriously and that can be restrictive. They think, ‘Yeh toh time lagayega’ (in prep). I don’t want to get stuck in the web of method acting. Essaying a character with honesty is one thing and over-investing yourself into something is another.”

Talking about working on both the platforms, television as well as OTT, he says, “I’m in a privileged position in my career right now and can jump the fence easily. Some stories are better told on the big screen like film 83 (2021) whereas some a content like Sultan of Delhi was a story told in length. 83 didn’t do well at the box office due to the pandemic, but the experience of playing a character like cricketer Sunil Gavaskar will never fade away,” concludes the actor who is busy wrapping the shoot for the second season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season two.

