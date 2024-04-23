 Talat Aziz, Sadiya Siddiqui, Bhumika Gurung, Darsheel Safari add glamour to Children’s Film Festival in Lucknow - Hindustan Times
Talat Aziz, Sadiya Siddiqui, Bhumika Gurung, Darsheel Safari add glamour to Children’s Film Festival in Lucknow

ByDeep Saxena
Apr 23, 2024 02:04 PM IST

The seven-day International Children’s Film Festival saw the presence of personalities from TV, film and music fraternities.

The seven-day International Children’s Film Festival (ICFF-2024) organised by City Montessori School at its Kanpur Road Auditorium concluded with Lucknow’s very own veteran film actor Anil Rastogi interacting with students and guests.

Actor Bhumika Gurung with students at the International Children’s Film Festival.
The festival saw many personalities from TV, film and music fraternities coming down for the film screening, cultural events and interacting with students.

The scientist-turned-actor says, “It’s very important to follow your dream but it’s equally important to excel in academics. As a scientist, I contributed to science, technology and academics but kept pursuing my passion for acting. From theatre to TV, films and web shows I got opportunities to showcase my talent. So, one can surely achieve their dreams – it can be delayed but results do come!”

Talat Aziz at the International Children’s Film Festival.
Other celebrities who visited the festival included singer-composer Talat Aziz, veteran actor Anjan Srivastava, actor Sadia Siddiqui, TV show Nimki Mukhiya fame actor Bhumika Gurung, actors Darsheel Safari, Ali Hazi, Divya Bhattacharya and writer Parthasaarthi Das.

Lucknowite and actor Sandeep Yadav, who has acted in OTT series like Aashram and Bhaukaal says, “It’s great to be a celebrity guest in your town and interact with students and share our experience with them. I work with a lot of kids during my theatre workshops and am very amazed at their learning power and spirit in this field. Also, watching films is the key and world cinema and films showcased during the fest will help aspiring actors a lot.”

CMS manager Geeta Gandhi Kingdon added, “Films affect the holistic development of children. You become what you see. So, it’s important to see good cinema and indulge in the right kind of entertainment.”

