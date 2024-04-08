Talat Aziz: I feel more energetic while cycling during Ramzan

The holy month of Ramzan means different things to different people. And for singer-actor Talat Aziz, it’s the time of refuelling his dedication towards fitness. The ghazal veteran, who takes to gymming and cycling to stay fit, tells us that he has been cycling 10km every day even while he’s observing the roza. “I have been cycling for eight years. But the energy and satisfaction I feel during Ramzan is something else. The wind in the face and the motion of my legs pushing the pedals give me a great sense of satisfaction. I feel more energetic. I think it has had a great impact on my well-being,” says Aziz. Talat Aziz has been cycling 10km every day even while he’s observing the roza

The 67-year-old goes on to share his schedule during Ramzan. “I ride to the mosque at 5.30am for the prayers. The total ride distance is around 2km. Then I ride again to the mosque after breaking the fast for the night prayers. Later, after dinner and my online classes, I go for an extended ride of 8km to 9km. Since the traffic is light post midnight, cycling at that time is fun. I ride for about an hour. I get home by 1am, sleep around 2am, wake up at 4.30am for sehri and fajr prayer followed by the same cycling routine,” ends the Fighter actor.