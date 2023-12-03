Tariq Mohammad: As writer-director you can do better justice to a project

After being part of multiple films, writer Tariq Mohammad decided to wear the director’s hat to do full justice to his stories and script.

“My debut film as writer was Run Romeo Run with director E Niwas but it couldn’t happen. All my major projects including Sweetie Weds NRI (2017), Dear Dia (2022) and yet-to-release Sushi Ganeshan’s Dil Hai Gray were by directors from down South. As my thoughts, upbringing and vision were different from them, so I felt that my authentic perspective was missing. That’s when I decided to turn towards direction,” says the writer who hails from Bahraich, UP.

Mohammad adds, “They are wonderful filmmakers and ace in their work but the world I have visualized in my stories is something they have not seen. Both ...Gray and ...Dia were shot in Lucknow but the world I have created in my mind could not be translated on screen. I believe, as a writer-director you can do better justice to project provided you have knowledge of filmmaking nuances.”

Mohammad turned director with short film Gahvara. “I shot it in Meerut with Himansh Kohli, Neeraj Sood and Priyanka Verma. It was premiered at IFFSA Toronto, AIU Film Festival, Kuwait and will be screened at the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival and Mysuru International Film Festival this month. Besides, my children’s film Karamati Paudha ,with a message on ‘magic’ of tree plantations, is in post-production.”

He is next geared up to direct his debut feature film. “I have written Kaa Se Kabootar which is a Lucknow story and I want to shoot it there. If not, feasible I may shift to Western UP as I have done my studies at Aligarh Muslim University and comparatively it’s economical and closer to Delhi, so I will easily get actors from National School of Drama.”

He has also written for film Boondi Raita and was dialect coach for actor Tillotama Shome for Tooth Pari: When Love Bites.

On how it all started he tells, “I was fascinated with my school mate who used to write a lot, so I too started writing for Champak and Nandan. I did a post-graduation in tourism and took up a job. Then, I got a job in Prasar Bharti and started writing for radio and TV shows. In 2008, I shifted to Mumbai and besides films have been regularly writing and making corporate films, so it has been a smooth sailing.”

