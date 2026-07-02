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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding: Fairytale decor, million dollar budget; Here's all you need to know!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding on July 3 is touted to be one of the biggest American events of the year. Here's a lowdown on what's happening

Updated on: Jul 02, 2026 12:29 PM IST
By Yashika Mathur
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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding will reportedly take place on July 3.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding will reportedly take place on July 3.

American pop star Taylor Swift and footballer Travis Kelce’s wedding is expected one of the most celebrated events in the US. Ahead of the wedding, preparations have started in Madison Square Garden, taking the excitement amongst fans notches higher. Two events will be hosted at the venue including a rehearsal dinner on Thursday and wedding celebration on July 3. Here’s a lowdown on the big, dreamy wedding!

The fairytale wedding in a castle!

Taylor Swift’s Love Story will be celebrated in reportedly a build up castle! According to TMZ, the couple is building a castle like structure inside Madison square. The July 3 wedding is expected to have grand props as crews were seen unloading giant , scenic pieces labeled, “Garden Party Scene 1” and spray-painted “GP” outside the venue.

Also Read| Taylor Swift reportedly invites Knicks championship starters to wedding; inside her years-long bond with the franchise

The NDA clause

According to multiple reports, guests have been told to sign electronic Non Disclosure Certificate (NDA) to respect the couple’s privacy. Every invite sent out has been watermarked to keep it from getting leaked.

The National Guard buzz

There is a lot of curiosity about the kind of moolah being spent to make this dreamy, fairytale themed wedding! While no has given out a confirmed number, the couple is expected to doll out $15 million to $20 million as part of the festivities, estimating the huge set up and a guest list of almost 1000 people, according to luxury wedding planners, reported CNN Business.

The Guest List

While not many celebrities have confirmed their presence in the Taylor-Travis wedding, Taylor’s best friend Selena Gomez , frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff will reportedly be present at the wedding. Speculations around performers Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are also floating.

 
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