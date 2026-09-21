Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis Kelce's Touchdown at Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift was one proud wife as she cheered on her husband, Travis Kelce, after he scored a touchdown during Sunday Night Football.
The pop superstar, who has become a regular in the stands since getting hitched to Travis, could not hold back her joy as she celebrated her man’s big moment from the Kansas City Chiefs’ VIP box.
As Kelce scored, cameras captured Swift—dressed in a Chiefs tank top and jeans—celebrating the moment. In clips that have since gone viral online, she appeared to mouth, "That’s my husband," while pointing toward her wedding ring.
Videos also captured her saying, "He’s mine, he’s mine!"
Swift then joined fellow guests in the suite, hugging, celebrating, and shouting, “Yes! Touchdown!”
Fans were quick to share the viral clip on social media, with many celebrating Swift’s public display of affection and support for her husband