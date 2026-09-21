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Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis Kelce's Touchdown at Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift expressed her support for husband Travis Kelce during his touchdown at Sunday Night Football.

Updated on: Sep 21, 2026, 18:28:49 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Taylor Swift was one proud wife as she cheered on her husband, Travis Kelce, after he scored a touchdown during Sunday Night Football.

Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis Kelce's Touchdown
Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis Kelce's Touchdown

​The pop superstar, who has become a regular in the stands since getting hitched to Travis, could not hold back her joy as she celebrated her man’s big moment from the Kansas City Chiefs’ VIP box.

​As Kelce scored, cameras captured Swift—dressed in a Chiefs tank top and jeans—celebrating the moment. In clips that have since gone viral online, she appeared to mouth, "That’s my husband," while pointing toward her wedding ring.

​Videos also captured her saying, "He’s mine, he’s mine!"

​Swift then joined fellow guests in the suite, hugging, celebrating, and shouting, “Yes! Touchdown!”

​Fans were quick to share the viral clip on social media, with many celebrating Swift’s public display of affection and support for her husband

 
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