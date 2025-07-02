Teaser of Christopher Nolan's Odyssey leaks online; Fans say it looks ‘perfect’

Social media buzzed with excitement this week after the teaser of Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey surfaced online. The first teaser, which debuted exclusively in theatres ahead of Jurassic Park Rebirth, was meant to be experienced on the big screen only, just as Christopher prefers. But within hours, grainy phone recordings made their way to X (formerly Twitter), igniting widespread fan speculation and commentary. Matt Damon's first look from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Set to premiere in cinemas on July 17, 2026, The Odyssey marks Christopher’s return with what may be his most ambitious production to date. Much like he did with Oppenheimer, the director has opted to withhold the teaser from digital platforms. However, that hasn’t stopped eager fans from dissecting every frame of the leaked footage.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the teaser begins with a somber seascape, overlaid with a haunting voiceover: “Darkness. Zeus’ law smashed to pieces. I’m without a king since my master died. He knew it was an unwinnable war. And then, somehow, he won it.”

The clip introduces Tom Holland as Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, along with a brief appearance by Jon Bernthal, whose role remains unnamed. Their exchange hints at the emotional stakes driving the story. Tom's character says, “I have to find out what happened to my father.” Jon’s response is equally cryptic: “Who has a story about Odysseus? You? You have a story? Some say he’s rich. Some say he’s poor. Some said he perished. Some said he’s imprisoned.”

A fleeting shot also reveals Matt Damon, who will be portraying Odysseus himself, clinging to driftwood in the open sea. Other cast members glimpsed or confirmed include Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Mia Goth.

With a reported $250 million budget—making it Nolan’s most expensive project yet—the film is being shot entirely on IMAX cameras across locations in Greece, Morocco, and Italy. Filming began in February, and with its star-studded lineup and epic scale, The Odyssey is poised to become a cinematic milestone when it arrives in summer 2026.