Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey trailer leaked online: What to know about Tom Holland-starrer

The first look at Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey is finally here - sort of. The teaser trailer has been released exclusively in theaters ahead of Jurassic Park Rebirth, staying true to Nolan’s preference for a cinematic-first experience. The film is set to hit theaters on July 17, 2026. The Odyssey first poster

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey trailer leaks online

Just like with Oppenheimer, Nolan has chosen not to release the teaser online, at least not officially. Despite that, phone-shot versions of the teaser trailer have quickly surfaced on X (formerly Twitter).

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the teaser sets the tone with a moody shot of the sea and the voiceover: “Darkness. Zeus’ law smashed to pieces. I’m without a king since my master died. He knew it was an unwinnable war. And then, somehow, he won it.”

Star-studded cast and first trailer glimpses

The trailer introduces Tom Holland as Telemachus, son of Odysseus, and Jon Bernthal as an unnamed character. A quick exchange between the two sets up the film’s emotional core.

“I have to find out what happened to my father,” says Holland, per the outlet. “Who has a story about Odysseus?” replies Bernthal. “You? You have a story? Some say he’s rich. Some say he’s poor. Some said he perished. Some said he’s imprisoned.”

The teaser also hints at Matt Damon as Odysseus, shown lying on driftwood in the sea. The cast includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Mia Goth.

Big budget, bigger vision

The Odyssey has a reported budget of $250 million - Nolan’s biggest yet. The entire film is being shot with IMAX cameras across locations in Greece, Morocco and Italy. Production began in February, and given the scale and talent involved, it is shaping up to be a major summer event for 2026.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey first poster leaked: Christopher Nolan dares Matt Damon, Tom Holland to 'defy the Gods' in abstract poster

FAQs:

Q1: When is The Odyssey movie by Christopher Nolan releasing?

The film is scheduled to release in theaters on July 17, 2026.

Q2: Who plays Odysseus and Telemachus in The Odyssey?

Matt Damon is presumed to play Odysseus, while Tom Holland plays his son, Telemachus.

Q3: Where can I watch The Odyssey teaser trailer?

The teaser is currently playing only in theaters before Jurassic Park Rebirth and has not been officially released online.

Q4: What is the budget and format of The Odyssey?

The film has a $250 million budget and is being shot entirely using IMAX cameras.