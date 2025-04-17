Ben Affleck on best friend Matt Damon's physical transformation in The Odyssey: ‘Matt gets in shape once in his life…’

Hollywood star Ben Affleck has finally weighed in on the internet’s current obsession and his best friend, actor-filmmaker Matt Damon’s jaw-dropping physical transformation for The Odyssey. Ben Affleck was asked to comment on all the chatter surrounding Matt Damon's physical transformation for the role in the upcoming film The Odyssey

“Matt gets in shape once in his life…” he quipped during an interview with ExtraTV, at the premier of his upcoming film The Accountant 2, clearly amused by the buzz surrounding Matt’s newly sculpted physique. But behind the jab was a genuine sense of pride. “No, I think it's great. What he tells me about the movie, it sounds great and spectacular, and I am looking forward to seeing it. I am impressed. It gets harder and harder, as you get on with years, to get it together and flex. So, you know, good for him,” Ben said.

The viral photos of Matt—shirtless, shredded, and every bit the fabled Greek warrior—surfaced earlier this week from the set of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, which is based on the epic by Homer. Shot in Italy’s Favignana, Matt was spotted with a rugged beard, a weathered expression, and abs that had fans (and the internet) doing double takes. The dedication to the role is obvious, and Ben's praise captures just how significant this physical undertaking is, especially for a veteran actor in his 50s.

Ben and Matt’s bond is the stuff of Hollywood legend. Their decades-long friendship continues to thrive, both offscreen and on. The two recently wrapped shooting their next project, RIP, for Netflix.

“We just shot that last fall and winter. And it was really fun. And look, if I could, I'd do every movie with the guy. He is my best friend, and I adore him,” Ben shared. “His wife, Lucy, is a producer and a partner in our company. She produced the movie that I just directed. And really today, I was thinking to myself that I am really lucky that I get to work with my best friend, and his wife is my producing partner. I don't think it could get any better, workwise,” he added.

With Matt turning heads as Odysseus and Christopher at the helm of what’s shaping up to be a mythological spectacle, The Odyssey already feels like one of 2025’s most anticipated films.