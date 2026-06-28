Teen ka dum: From Gadar 3 to Pushpa 3, Bollywood's biggest franchises are coming back for a third time

Indian cinema loves making sequels! But a threequel… that is a different kind of commitment entirely. It means the characters have earned their place, the universe is strong enough to hold, and the makers are confident enough to go back one more time. Right now, Bollywood has quite a pipeline of third instalments in the works. Here's a breakdown of everything headed our way (since their first looks are not out yet, let'

From Gadar 3 to Pushpa 3: Bollywood franchises returning with a threequel

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smoments from the prequels):

Gadar 3

25 years after Tara Singh ripped a hand pump from the ground and became a legend, the saga of the Gadar franchise is not done yet. Director Anil Sharma has confirmed that work on Gadar 3 has already begun. Sunny Deol will reprise his role, with Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma also expected to return. No release date has been officially confirmed yet, but the wheels are firmly in motion.

Border 3

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{{^usCountry}} Border 2's Republic Day 2026 release was a juggernaut, with the film shaking up the box office. The makers barely waited for the dust to settle before confirming what comes next. Border 3 has been greenlit by producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta of JP Dutta Films, with Sunny Deol continuing in the lead along with Varun Dhawan, who joined the franchise with the sequel this year KGF: Chapter 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Border 2's Republic Day 2026 release was a juggernaut, with the film shaking up the box office. The makers barely waited for the dust to settle before confirming what comes next. Border 3 has been greenlit by producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta of JP Dutta Films, with Sunny Deol continuing in the lead along with Varun Dhawan, who joined the franchise with the sequel this year KGF: Chapter 3 {{/usCountry}}

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Rocky Bhai will be back! The only question is: when? Hombale Films confirmed Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 3, releasing a celebratory video promising the next chapter soon. Director Prashanth Neel has confirmed that the script is complete and ready. Meanwhile Yash has shared that the team will begin “when the time is right”. Fans may need to be patient, but the wait is officially confirmed

Pushpa 3: The Rampage

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The fire of Pushpa Raj is far from out. Director Sukumar has confirmed that Pushpa 3 is happening, with pre-production work already underway. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will return as Pushpa and Srivalli for a third and final film in the series. Interestingly, intense online speculation suggests that Rashmika’s husband, actor Vijay Deverakonda, is being considered as a potential new antagonist, which would make for a very interesting face-off indeed. But we’ll have to wait and watch

Stree 3

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After Stree 2 rewrote Bollywood's box office history in 2024 and became the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, the third chapter was never a question of if, but only when. Maddock Films has officially announced Stree 3 for August 13, 2027, with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao returning to the franchise under director Amar Kaushik. Actor Akshay Kumar, who made a cameo in Stree 2 and left fans wanting more, is expected to return as a pivotal part of the next story

Drishyam 3

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Drishyam 3 is the closest to the finish line. Filming has officially wrapped up, with director Abhishek Pathak confirming the film has entered post-production ahead of its theatrical release on October 2, 2026, Gandhi Jayanti, a date that carries particular significance for the franchise. Actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran will reprise their roles, alongside new additions to the cast including Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj

Hera Pheri 3

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The most turbulent journey on this list, and perhaps the most eagerly awaited. After years of announcements, walkouts and legal disputes, director Priyadarshan has confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 will not go into production in 2026. Industry insiders have suggested a late 2026 start and a potential 2027 release. The original trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, as Raju, Shyam and Baburao, remains the one combination fans will accept and nothing less.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahima Pandey ...Read More Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time. Read Less

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