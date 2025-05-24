We have a release date for The Devil Wears Prada 2 — and this has a special Met Gala connection!

July 2024, news dropped of 2006 cult classic, The Devil Wears Prada, finally coming through with a sequel. Very little in known about the film right now, almost a year on from the announcement — even the cast isn't air tight yet. But a Variety report asserts that Meryl Streep, who played the woefully iconic Miranda Priestly, and Emily Blunt, who played her namesake, will in fact be returning to reprise their roles. And while nothing else is confirmed, a release date seems to have been locked in. The Devil Wears Prada sequel's release date has a special Met Gala connection

The Devil Wears Prada is eyeing a release on May 1, 2026. But that's not it. There's a delicious little Met Gala connection here, sure to pique every fashion girlie and guy's ears. May 1 next year will be a Friday which puts it right ahead of the first Monday of May — always, ALWAYS reserved for 'fashion's biggest night', the Met Gala!

So imagine sauntering into a (presumably packed!) theatre to experience the Devil Wears Prada sequel, and making it through the weekend on that high only to dive head first into Met Monday on your feeds. Safe to say, the first weekend of May is going to be a long weekend, spiritually at least!

Going back to first of its kind, The Devil Wears Prada movie is based on Lauren Weisberger's book of the same name. Incidentally, Lauren had worked as a personal assistant for American Vogue editor Anna Wintour, with the popular narrative being that the intense dynamic between Anne's Andy Sachs and Meryl's Miranda, was actually modeled on her own personal experience with Anna.

So while we all wait for bated breath with the Devil Wears Prada sequel to actually make it's way to us (right in time for the gala Met Monday), the OG is available for streaming on OTT.