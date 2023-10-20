The Fan actor Taher Shabbir says in cinema it's only acting that has a shelf-life

Filmmaker-actor Taher Shabbir asserts that it’s difficult to predict the future of any project because getting one is a small beginning before the actual game begins.

Actor Taher Shabbir

“After doing big projects or learning behind-the-camera process, one has to still start from the scratch. And, to top that, you never know what the future holds – whether the project will be completed and will see the light of the day. I was on board for a project and gave six months of my life to it. I gained weight and stopped sleeping to get a wrinkled face as the role was of an older guy while I was only 27 then. And after doing all this, the project never happened. Such instances do happen and they do affect you, but such is life,” says the Fan (2016) and Bypass Road (2020) actor.

Shabbir has been into direction, but, for now, the Hundred (2020) director wants to focus on acting. He adds, “Acting is the only thing in cinema that has a shelf-life, rest other aspects work differently. I’ll never look the way I look right now, so acting needs more focus from me at this point of time. As a director, the more you age the better it gets but for an actor it works inversely. I feel still more can happen for me as an actor.”

The Naam Shabana (2017) actor has explored OTT as well and feels the space will only grow from here. “OTT has its set of audience and it reflects in your career differently, like my OTT projects not only brought a different level of excitement for me but for the audience as well. Guilty (2020) was a role that had layers but Kaala (2023) saw me as a pure antagonist who means business. So, this can only happen on OTT where every actor gets their due,” he adds

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.