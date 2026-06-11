From Ram Charan's Kevin Kunta to Salman Khan's Shera: Meet Bollywood’s rich protectors who are going viral

The era of the invisible celebrity bodyguards is officially over. Today, the men protecting India’s biggest VVIPs are internet sensations in their own right, commanding massive social media followings, custom style profiles, and paychecks that rival corporate CEOs.

Ram Charan with Kevin Kunta (Photo: X)

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The latest to take the internet by storm is Kevin Kunta, the personal bodyguard of Telugu superstar Ram Charan. With Charan’s latest sports action drama Peddi smashing the ₹200-crore mark globally this June, Kunta has gone viral for his sharp looks, a swift crowd-tackle video, and even an Instagram clip dancing to the movie's hit track Chikiri. However, a massive industry debate has recently turned the spotlight on what these elite protectors actually make.

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{{^usCountry}} While rumours of multi-crore salaries dominate headlines, top industry insiders—including Shah Rukh Khan’s former security chief Yaseen Khan—have stepped forward to debunk the myths, revealing how celebrity security contracts truly work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While rumours of multi-crore salaries dominate headlines, top industry insiders—including Shah Rukh Khan’s former security chief Yaseen Khan—have stepped forward to debunk the myths, revealing how celebrity security contracts truly work. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here is the breakdown of India’s most famous celebrity bodyguards, their viral moments, and their stellar earnings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here is the breakdown of India’s most famous celebrity bodyguards, their viral moments, and their stellar earnings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kevin Kunta: The Viral Sensation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kevin Kunta: The Viral Sensation {{/usCountry}}

Kevin Kunta and Kevin Kunta with Ram Charan (inset) (Photos: Instagram and X)

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Hired for Charan’s high-profile Peddi promotions, Kunta is a Gambian-born, Florence-based professional MMA fighter who represented Italy’s national MMA team in 2021.

The Look & Aura: Netizens have dubbed him the “Black Panther” and the “Final Boss” due to his towering height, tailored all-black suits, and luxury watches. He recently won praise for his lightning-fast reflexes in shielding Charan from an overenthusiastic fan.

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The Paycheck: Reports estimate his premium event rate between ₹2 lakh to ₹4 lakh per day during active promotional tours.

Ravi Singh: The Corporate Mastermind and Shah Rukh Khan's protector

Ravi Singh protecting Shah Rukh Khan (Yogen Shah)

For over a decade, Ravi Singh has managed global logistics and zero-risk security for the King of Bollywood. He remains a quiet, behind-the-scenes force.

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The Reality Check: While widely reported to earn an astronomical ₹2.7 crore annually, industry insiders recently clarified that high-profile bodyguards generally operate on fixed monthly retainers combined with separate production budgets for movie shoots and brand endorsements, rather than flat multi-crore base salaries.

Salman Khan's protector Gurmeet “Shera” Singh: The Ultimate Shadow

Gurmeet “Shera” Singh (Protecting Salman Khan) (Instagram/ beingshera)

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Shera (Gurmeet Singh Jolly) has been Salman Khan’s fiercely loyal shield since 1995. He is also the CEO of Tiger Security Services, which managed high-stakes security for international events like Justin Bieber’s 2017 Mumbai concert.

Salman considers Shera family. Breaking a common misconception: Shera’s son, Abir (aka Tiger), actually worked as an Assistant Director on Salman's blockbuster movie Sultan (not Tiger Zinda Hai). Salman is currently personally helping scout the perfect script and leading lady to launch Tiger as an actor.

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The Paycheck: Shera’s personal security fee is estimated at ₹15 lakh per month (approx. ₹2 crore annually), heavily supplemented by his thriving security agency.

The Hollywood Doppelgänger: Kfir Goldin protecting Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Kfir Goldin and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

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Goldin sent social media into a frenzy during Priyanka’s India visits, with fans quickly labeling him a “Ryan Reynolds lookalike.”

The Elite Pedigree: Beyond the camera-ready looks, Goldin is a highly trained operative. He is an Israeli military veteran from the elite Givati unit and an expert in Krav Maga, providing top-tier international protection.

Jitendra Shinde: Former bodyguard to Amitabh Bachchan

Jitendra Shinde guarding to Amitabh Bachchan (HT Photo)

Shinde, a former Head Constable with the Mumbai Police, was assigned to Amitabh Bachchan's X-category security detail. He became the center of a massive controversy when reports alleged he was earning a private salary of ₹1.5 crore annually directly from the megastar while on government duty.

The Correction: Contrary to internet rumors stating he retired in late 2023, Shinde was actually compulsorily retired from the Mumbai Police force in December 2022 for violating strict service rules by setting up his own private security agency without official departmental permission.

The Runway Style Icon: Katrina Kaif's protector Deepak Singh

Deepak Singh (Protecting Katrina Kaif) (Instagram)

A former aspiring cricketer and brother-in-law to actor Ronit Roy (owner of Ace Security), Deepak pioneered the sleek, "Secret Service" aesthetic in Bollywood.

The Appeal: Swooning fans frequently call him the "most handsome bodyguard" in the industry. He effectively proved that a protector's sharp styling can elevate a star's public brand. His annual earnings are estimated around ₹1 crore.

The Trusted Brother: Jalaluddin Shaikh, protector to Deepika Padukone

Jalaluddin Shaikh (Protecting Deepika Padukone) (Instagram)

Jalal has protected Deepika Padukone through intense public crowds and high-pressure media frenzies for years.

The Viral Moment: He became an overnight internet sensation in 2016 when Deepika humanized their professional bond by tying a Rakhi on his wrist on Instagram. His annual package is reported to be between ₹80 lakh and ₹1.2 crore.

Dimitri: Protector to Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes

Dimitri Protecting Alia Bhatt & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photos: x)

The Cannes Showstopper: Deployed for close protection at the French Riviera, this exceptionally tall European security professional went viral at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Crossover Moments: While protecting Alia Bhatt, his model-like aesthetics set social media ablaze. He also created a massive viral meme when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was captured looking up at his towering height in genuine, hilarious surprise on the red carpet.

Alia Bhatt with Dmitri (Reuters)

The Broader Trend: Why VVIP Security Demands Diverse Skillsets

Kunta’s overnight stardom highlights a massive paradigm shift in how the global entertainment industry approaches personal protection. The era of the simple "heavy bouncer" is officially dead.

1. From Blunt Force to Tactical Specialization

Celebrities are increasingly bypassing traditional security agencies in favor of highly specialized tactical operators. Whether it is Kunta’s MMA championship pedigree or Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s temporary guard, Kfir Goldin (an Israeli military veteran expert in Krav Maga), stars are demanding elite physical intelligence.

2. Sartorial and Cultural Diplomacy

Modern bodyguards are an extension of a celebrity's personal brand. They must blend seamlessly into five-star international environments, look camera-ready for high-fashion red carpets like Cannes, and manage public contact elegantly. They are required to be as sharp with their styling as they are with their reflexes.

3. Symbiotic Stardom

A bodyguard's digital footprint now actively enhances a star's aura. When a protector is viewed online as an elite, mythical "Final Boss," it sub-consciously elevates the celebrity's status to an even higher level of VVIP exclusivity. Security is no longer just about safety—it is an integral part of the modern celebrity mythos.

Kevin Kunta's Viral Security Rescue is a detailed look at the exact moment Ram Charan's MMA-trained bodyguard leaped into action to neutralise a major security breach during the film's promotional tour.

Perks Over Pure Salary

While social media loves to circulate eye-popping crore figures, top security consultants point out that the real wealth lies in the perks and structured contracts. Production houses and brand clients cover premium daily rates (ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹1.5 lakh per event), alongside five-star travel and accommodation.

For these elite protectors, the job is no longer just about muscle — it’s about managing global logistics, handling intense digital scrutiny, and looking like a movie star while doing it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anurag Mehra ...Read More Hello, I'm Anurag, a storyteller weaving narratives as a graphic artist and photographer in the world of lifestyle and entertainment. Through my lens, I freeze moments in time, and with pixels as my canvas, I craft visuals that resonate. Join me on this dual creative journey, where photography and graphic art converge to tell compelling stories of our ever-changing world. Read Less

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