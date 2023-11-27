The Freelancer actor Manjari Fadnnis: It’s a beautiful new beginning for me

The Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008) actor Manjari Fadnnis feels she in the best phase of her career what she is getting right opportunities to express herself and select good projects.

Manjari Fadnnis recently shot for film Zindagi Namkeen Hai in Lucknow.(Instagram)

“We actors are very greedy souls and never satisfied. I’d surely like to have more but I’m in a very good phase of my career where a lot of projects and performance-oriented roles are coming my way. It’s a beautiful new beginning for me. I’m very satisfied in terms of the kind of work coming my way,” says the actor who recently wrapped shoot for KC Bokadia’s next film Zindagai Namkeen Hai, directed by Gajendra Ahire, opposite actor Shreyas Talpade.

She adds, “I’ve been getting better work now compared with what I was getting in the past. Honestly, I was content with the projects that were coming my way till 2017-18. Still, I was choosing the best from what I was being offered as that was the only option I had. I don’t think, my talent has been utilised in the industry yet.”

The actor says that 2023 has been a great year for her. “My film Chalti Rahe Zindagi is doing festival rounds across the world. I have completed film Pune Highway, directed by Bugs Bhargava and Rahul da Cunha with actors Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh. Then I am about to wrap ZNA, a slice-of-life film and another film where I play a cop. Besides, I did a came in Abbas Mastan sir film Penthouse. So, people are going to see a lot more of me.”

Fadnnis says she wishes that people know her more than Jaane Tu... girl. “I have done 30 projects till now, but I wish my characters could have get appreciation like Meghna got in JTYJN. It has been 15 years, but I keep getting so much love for it and people still write letters to Meghna (her characters). OTT film Barot House (2019) saw me in a different light and things changed for me. Series Masoom and Miyan Biwi aur Murder (both 2022) got me lot of love and this year Freelancers did wonders.”

On coming to Lucknow, she adds, “I had come here for promotions but never took up work here. So, this will be my first project and then again, I’ll be back this month-end for another project for which we had already shot in Udaipur.”

