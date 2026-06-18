The story behind Bandar: How Nikhil Dwivedi spent years bringing an uncomfortable story to the screen

Before Bandar became one of the year's most discussed films, before the reviews, conversations and debates that followed its release, it existed as a story that producer Nikhil Dwivedi simply could not let go of. The process took years, with the script undergoing extensive development before eventually finding its final shape (Photo: Yogen Shah)

The journey began several years ago when Dwivedi first came across the material in manuscript form. While countless stories pass through the hands of producers every year, this one stayed with him.

Its themes, moral ambiguities and uncomfortable questions continued to resonate long after the reading was over. Dwivedi first acquired the material nearly 4 years ago..."

What followed was not the typical path from script to screen. Convinced that the story deserved a wider audience, Dwivedi approached acclaimed writer Sudip Sharma and encouraged him to develop the material into a screenplay. The process took years, with the script undergoing extensive development before eventually finding its final shape.

The next challenge was finding a filmmaker capable of navigating the complexity of the subject matter without diluting its intent. That search ultimately led to Anurag Kashyap, whose reputation for fearless storytelling and unconventional narratives made him a natural fit for the material.