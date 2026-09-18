This was the perfect song for them to start their journey: Abhijeet Sawant

For singer Abhijeet Sawant, this Ganesh Chaturthi is extra special. Not only is the singer celebrating the festive season with a new song, but what makes it even more special is that the song marks his first recording with his daughters, Aahana Sawant (13) and Smeera Sawant (9). Titled Gana Dhav Re, Abhijeet is certain that the song will capture the essence of the festivities. “This is an old folk song from the Konkan area in Maharashtra. People used to dance to this tune. Gana Dhav Re means Bappa mere liye aa jao. Now we have come up with a newer version of this with composer Sanket Sane,” says Abhijeet in an exclusive conversation with HT City. The singer quickly points out the reason this song means more to him. “What makes it more special is that this is the first time I am singing with my daughters. I told them to sing it completely,” he shares.

Abhijeet Sawant

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Abhijeet is certainly a proud father watching his daughters sing in the studio at such a young age. But the singer says the decision to have them sing in the song was completely unplanned. “It was a very random decision. Both my daughters have been learning classical music and singing for many years. My younger daughter, Smeera, has also done some ads, too. Both are very talented, and I thought this was the perfect song for them to start their journey,” he says, adding, “We always believe that whatever good happens, it should always start with Shree Ganesh aarti. So, this is a tribute from our side, and I am very happy that both came and very obediently sang their parts.”

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{{^usCountry}} Singing in front of your father, who is also a renowned musician, is surely a factor for nerves to kick in. However, Abhijeet shares that his daughters were calm and confident in the studio. “Sometimes we know they might perform well, and sometimes they might not. They also had the pressure of singing in front of their father. They have seen my profile of work, and they know my personality. It was fun to tell them how to sing, what to do in the song and how to create happiness in the song,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singing in front of your father, who is also a renowned musician, is surely a factor for nerves to kick in. However, Abhijeet shares that his daughters were calm and confident in the studio. “Sometimes we know they might perform well, and sometimes they might not. They also had the pressure of singing in front of their father. They have seen my profile of work, and they know my personality. It was fun to tell them how to sing, what to do in the song and how to create happiness in the song,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

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Expressing his feelings as a father to see his daughters shine in the studio, he shares, “I was very happy how they were sounding in the studio. I remembered my old days when I used to be alone, and somebody picked me in the studio and asked me to sing in front of the mic. I was very scared to sing anything in front of the mic. But they were very confident.”

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