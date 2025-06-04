Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Abhijeet Sawant feels Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar got more success than Indian Idol winners: ‘Talented artists lose…’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 04, 2025 11:25 AM IST

According to Abhijeet Sawant, being noticeable and building an identity matters more than the trophy of a reality show

Singer Abhijeet Sawant, the winner of Indian Idol Season 1, believes that staying relevant is more crucial than just winning reality shows. He points out that Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar, who didn't win a reality show, are more successful than the winners today. Also read: Abhijeet Sawant reveals being on Tinder even after marriage, speaking ‘a lot’ with 2-3 women; ‘bichari’ wife didn't know

Abhijeet Sawant became the first winner of Indian Idol in 2004.
Abhijeet Sawant became the first winner of Indian Idol in 2004.

Abhijeet on reality shows

During an interview with Galatta India, Abhijeet was asked what's more important for him -- winning a reality TV show or staying relevant after the victory.

To which, Abhijeet said, “I believe reaching somewhere is the real challenge. Winning the trophy isn’t the ultimate goal. It’s great if you win, but the real achievement is when people start recognising you, when you rise above your background and build a career from there".

As per him, victory is not the key but the visibility that a reality show gets. Talking about fan following playing a bigger role, Abhijeet shared, “Many times, we’ve seen winners chosen based on popularity, not necessarily skill, and sometimes, talented artists lose simply because they lack a fan base... Take Arijit Singh or Neha Kakkar, they didn’t win, but they reached a far higher position than many winners. I say this very honestly and modestly: being noticeable and building an identity matters more than a trophy.”

Neha Kakkar was a contestant on Indian Idol 2 where she was eliminated early, while Arijit Singh finished 6th in Fame Gurukul.

More about Abhijeet Sawant

Abhijeet Sawant became the first winner of Indian Idol in 2005. The singer’s first solo album, Aap Kaa Abhijeet Sawant, was released in 2005, followed by other albums Junoon in 2007, Farida in 2013 and Fakira in 2018. He also did playback singing for films such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005), Chittagong (2012) and Dishoom (2016). Abhijeet was caught in a controversy earlier this year when he called out Indian Idol for favouring sob stories over actual singing talent.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / Abhijeet Sawant feels Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar got more success than Indian Idol winners: ‘Talented artists lose…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On