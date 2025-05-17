Abhijeet Sawant reveals being on Tinder even after marriage, speaking ‘a lot’ with 2-3 women; ‘bichari’ wife didn't know

Singer Abhijeet Sawant, of Indian Idol fame, has revealed that he was on the online dating platform Tinder until a few years ago. Speaking on Hindi Rush, he said that he joined the platform a few years after marriage. However, he stopped using Tinder when news emerged that he was on the platform. Abhijeet also shared that his wife, Shilpa Sawant, didn't know about it, adding that whatever a person does should be done unabashedly. (Also Read | Bigg Boss Marathi 5 finale: Suraj Chavan wins trophy, receives ₹14.6 lakh; Abhijeet Sawant is first runner-up) Abhijeet Sawant and Shilpa got married in 2007.

Abhijeet Sawant says he was on Tinder after marriage

Talking about having his profile on Tinder, Abhijeet shared that he spoke to two or three women. "I'm a curious person. I've always had curiosity. I was in the US with my friend, and he said, 'This is a new app. It's for dating'. I made my profile then, and it was there as it is. Main kabhi kabhi beech mein jaata tha, dekhta tha kya hai yeh sab kya hota hai? Maine apna hi naam rakha tha sab kuch sahi tha. Biwi ko nahi pata tha. But kuch kiya nahi, kisise mila bhi nahi, kuch tha bhi nahi (I used to check out the app sometimes as to what it is, what happens there? I had shared my name and details. My wife didn't know. But I didn't do anything, I didn't meet anyone, I didn't have anything)."

Abhijeet says it's ok he was on Tinder, wife doesn't know

Abhijeet shared that he spoke a lot with the women he met on Tinder. "Match aata tha, baat karte the. Yeh cheeze na bohut ajeeb hai. Mujhe baat karne ka shokh hai aur aap ladkiyon se bohut deep baat karsakte ho...Main baat karta tha bohut. 2-3 log mil gaye the jo baat karte the acche se. Baad mein Twitter pe agaya ki mera account hai, phir maine bola ki ‘Yeh accha nahi lagega’. Usko nahi pata abhi tak, ab pata chal raha. Woh bichari usko pata bhi nahi kya hota hai Tinder. Ab pata chalgaya, open yaar, usme kya hai? Cheezein karni hai toh thok k karo phir. Kitna main sab cheeze jod sakta hoon yaar (I used to match with people, spoke too. It's very weird. I like talking, and you can talk in depth with women…I used to talk a lot. I spoke with 2-3 people, it was nice. Then it was on Twitter that I had an account, and I thought, ‘This won't look good’. She (wife) didn't know it, now she will know. It's open, what's there? If you want to do something, do it unabashedly. How can I handle everything)?"

About Abhijeet and Shilpa

Abhijeet and Shilpa got married in 2007. In the same interview, he shared that they resided in the same colony and had known each other since childhood. The couple has two children--Sonali Sawant and Amit Sawant. Abhijeet and Shilpa participated in Nach Baliye season 4 in (2008–2009).

About Abhijeet's career

Abhijeet won the first season of Indian Idol. His first solo album was Aapka Abhijeet Sawant (2005). He also sang Mar Jaawan Mit Jaawan for Aashiq Banaya Aapne. His second album was Junoon (2007), and his third studio album was Farida (2013).

He made his acting debut in the film Lottery (2009). He was also part of Tees Maar Khan, Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai and CID. Last year, he became the runner-up of Bigg Boss Marathi season 5. He was also part of Celebrity MasterChef India recently.