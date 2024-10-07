Bigg Boss Marathi 5 finale: Suraj Chavan wins trophy, receives 14.6 lakh; Abhijeet Sawant is first runner-up

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, which took place on Sunday evening, saw Suraj Chavan win the reality show. As per Money Control, Suraj won a trophy, ₹14.6 lakh prize money, ₹10 lakh jewellery voucher, and a two-wheeler vehicle. Abhijeet Sawant was the first runner-up. (Also Read | Bigg Boss Marathi 4 finale: Akshay Kelkar wins trophy) Riteish Deshmukh with Bigg Boss Marathi 5 winner Suraj Chavan.

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 contestants

Nikki Tamboli, Dhananjay Powar, and Ankita Walawalkar secured the third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively. During the finale, in a surprise eviction, Janhavi Killekar was eliminated from the show. She chose to take the cash prize of ₹9 lakh before exiting the house. The show was hosted by Riteish Deshmukh. Bigg Boss Marathi aired on Colors Marathi.

Riteish shares post

Riteish posted pictures on Instagram with the winner and the runner-up. In the first photo, he posed with Suraj, who held his trophy. Abhijeet joined them in the next picture. Riteish captioned the post, "Bigg Boss Marathi Winner @official_suraj_chavan1151 Runner-up @abhijeetsawant73. #biggboss #biggbossmarathi." The cast of Jigra, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, as well as director Vasan Bala, appeared on the show.

Suraj is a social media influencer and digital content creator. He has also worked in several films, such as Musandi (2023) and Raja Rani (2024).

What Riteish recently said about show

Recently, speaking with news agency ANI, Riteish had talked about the success of the show and shared his hosting experience. He had said, "This season has been wonderful and we got an amazing response. We've been able to get the newer audience to the show, and all the credit goes to the makers and the contestants who have done such a fantastic job in the show."

He talked about the love that he received from the audience and how they call him Bhau of the nation. He recalled how actor Salman Khan called him Bhau for the first time, "He was the first person in my life who called me Bhau, Salman bhai and that is why I also call him in the same way."