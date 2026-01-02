Throwback to when Dharmendra and son Sunny Deol’s films released back-to-back; here's who won

The start of 2026 brings a significant moment for Indian cinema as Dharmendra’s final film, Ikkis , reaches theatres. While his family celebrates this milestone, the occasion offers a chance to look back at a unique event in Bollywood history — when Dharmendra and his son, Sunny Deol, released films back to back. This 1983 standoff remains a rare example of a father and son dominating the charts at the same time.

The release of Dharmendra's Naukar Biwi Ka On July 22, 1983, Dharmendra starred in the comedy-drama Naukar Biwi Ka. Directed by Rajkumar Kohli, the film was a stylistic shift for an actor primarily known for action. It was loosely based on the Pakistani film Naukar Wohti Da and featured an ensemble cast including Reena Roy, Raj Babbar, and Anita Raj. The film’s music, composed by Bappi Lahiri, featured the hit song Zamana To Hai Naukar Biwi Ka, which became highly popular and helped drive the film’s strong commercial performance.

A notable story from the production involved a scene where Anita Raj had to slap Dharmendra. The actor was initially hesitant to strike the veteran star, but Dharmendra insisted on a realistic approach for the camera. When the slap finally landed, the actor himself was stunned, a moment that reportedly dissolved into laughter once the camera stopped rolling.

Sunny Deol's debut in Betaab Just two weeks after his father's film arrived, on August 5, 1983, Sunny Deol made his cinematic debut with Betaab. Directed by Rahul Rawail and written by Javed Akhtar, the film was a romantic drama that paired Sunny with another newcomer, Amrita Singh. Dharmendra had played a direct role in the film's development, having personally cast Amrita Singh after meeting her in Delhi. The movie was filmed against the backdrop of Kashmir, and its success was so significant that a local valley was later unofficially named Betaab Valley.

Betaab was a major success for its creative team, serving as Javed Akhtar’s first solo hit after his professional split from Salim Khan. The soundtrack by RD Burman, featuring songs like Jab Hum Jawan Honge, became a staple of the era. The film eventually became the second highest-grossing movie of 1983, establishing Sunny as a major new star and a future action icon.