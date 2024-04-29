Tumhare Baare Mein author Manav Kaul to budding writers: Write for yourself and enjoy the process

You can trust actor, writer, director and playwright Manav Kaul to win hearts with whatever he does. Actor-writer Manav Kaul signing books during a session in Lucknow

During a recent conversation at ‘Discover the mind behind the rock’, an event organised at Repertwahr Book Café on Friday, he left his writer fans in awe.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The audience came up with pertinent questions on writing, love and relationships that were responded to beautifully by Kaul. Earlier, the Tumhari Sulu (2017) actor was in conversation with Lucknow’s very own dastango Himanshu Bajpai.

Manav Kaul in conversation with dastango Himanshu Bajpai

Replying to a query on how one can start their journey as a writer, he said, “Start with reading, reading and reading. Write whatever you want to without thinking about anything else. Just write for yourself and enjoy the process. When I started writing, I never thought that someone would ever read it, but it happened. I have been writing since 2000 and my first work got published in 2016.”

He gave a golden tip to his fans, “Just be sincere in whatever you do. Don’t start with any preconceived notion or think about the number of likes my work would get or if it would go viral.”

The 47-year-old smiled when asked about love. He took a pause and said, “I am not the right person to talk about love, as I am single and have no right to talk about it. Yes, I did get a lot of love in my life. And, I have lived love through my writing. I have realised over the years that if I love someone and start believing that person is only mine, then it is not love.”

He added, “Love for me is freedom — you are complete, I am complete! And that’s the reason I love making friends and enjoy being with them. So, I love writing and my work jo main doob kar karta hoon and feel that’s the best kind of love.”

Talking about his upcoming work, the Tumhare Baare Mein writer said, “I am coming with the new book Katranein. As the title suggests, they are absolute random thoughts... baat puri hai, aadhi bhi, adhoori bhi hai aur aap usey aagey badha sakte hain. I have completed the book and if I can edit it soon, it will come out next month. I have been writing it for several years. It has poems and short stories.”