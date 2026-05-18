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Twisha Sharma dowry death case: Former co-star Dheekshithh Shetty, director Abhilash Reddy express shock

In the alleged dowry death case of Twisha Sharma, her former co-star Dheekshithh Shetty and director Abhilash Reddy react to the news of her passing

Updated on: May 18, 2026 04:01 pm IST
By Akash Bhatnagar
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A recent alleged dowry death case sent waves of shock across the nation when a 33-year-old woman named Twisha Sharma was found dead at her home in Bhopal last week. She was originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, and was found hanging at her husband, lawyer Samarth Singh’s house in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. The two had met on a dating app in 2024 and got married in December 2025.

Dheekshithh Shetty reacts to Twisha Sharma's death

An MBA graduate and former Miss Pune, Twisha had worked in a company in Delhi for several years before her marriage. She had even acted in two films -- Mugguru Monagallu (2021) and Zara Sambhal Kay (2018). Expressing disbelief over the news, her Mugguru Monagallu co-star Dheekshithh Shetty, who gained prominence recently for starring opposite actor Rashmika Mandanna in The Girlfriend (2025), tells us, “It’s a very shocking news. I had always known her as this committed, hard-working girl who had a passion towards whatever she was doing. She was so full of life and it’s shocking to know that she took her own life.”

Meanwhile, Bhopal Police have formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a probe into allegations of dowry harassment against Samarth and her mother, retired judge Giribala Singh.

Katara Hills police station house officer Sunil Kumar Dubey said Twisha’s family, which hails from Noida, has accused her in-laws of murder. Relatives claimed she had remained in contact with them over the phone till around 10 pm on Tuesday. Twisha wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida, according to her relatives. A Bhopal court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to the retired judge, while the hearing on Samarth’s pre-arrest bail plea is scheduled for May 18.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Twisha Sharma dowry death case: Former co-star Dheekshithh Shetty, director Abhilash Reddy express shock
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Twisha Sharma dowry death case: Former co-star Dheekshithh Shetty, director Abhilash Reddy express shock
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