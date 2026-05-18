Twisha Sharma dowry death case: Former co-star Dheekshithh Shetty, director Abhilash Reddy express shock

A recent alleged dowry death case sent waves of shock across the nation when a 33-year-old woman named Twisha Sharma was found dead at her home in Bhopal last week. She was originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, and was found hanging at her husband, lawyer Samarth Singh’s house in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. The two had met on a dating app in 2024 and got married in December 2025.

Dheekshithh Shetty reacts to Twisha Sharma's death

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An MBA graduate and former Miss Pune, Twisha had worked in a company in Delhi for several years before her marriage. She had even acted in two films -- Mugguru Monagallu (2021) and Zara Sambhal Kay (2018). Expressing disbelief over the news, her Mugguru Monagallu co-star Dheekshithh Shetty, who gained prominence recently for starring opposite actor Rashmika Mandanna in The Girlfriend (2025), tells us, “It’s a very shocking news. I had always known her as this committed, hard-working girl who had a passion towards whatever she was doing. She was so full of life and it’s shocking to know that she took her own life.”

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{{^usCountry}} Dheekshithh shares that the last he spoke to Twisha was almost four years ago during their film shoot. They hadn’t been in touch since. “I didn’t even know that she got married. We worked on that one film and then she went back to her place. She told me that she wanted to do her masters degree and acting was not up to the mark of what she was expecting it to be. Her brother was in the Army and she realised it wasn’t her cup of tea, so she wanted to just go back and settle with her family,” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dheekshithh shares that the last he spoke to Twisha was almost four years ago during their film shoot. They hadn’t been in touch since. “I didn’t even know that she got married. We worked on that one film and then she went back to her place. She told me that she wanted to do her masters degree and acting was not up to the mark of what she was expecting it to be. Her brother was in the Army and she realised it wasn’t her cup of tea, so she wanted to just go back and settle with her family,” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Resonating with the feeling of disbelief, director of Mugguru Monagallu Abhilash Reddy says she was a very simple and professional actor on set. “I met her parents on the day of our film’s screening and they were all such lovely people. It’s such sad and shocking news of her passing,” he tells us. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Resonating with the feeling of disbelief, director of Mugguru Monagallu Abhilash Reddy says she was a very simple and professional actor on set. “I met her parents on the day of our film’s screening and they were all such lovely people. It’s such sad and shocking news of her passing,” he tells us. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Bhopal Police have formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a probe into allegations of dowry harassment against Samarth and her mother, retired judge Giribala Singh.

Katara Hills police station house officer Sunil Kumar Dubey said Twisha’s family, which hails from Noida, has accused her in-laws of murder. Relatives claimed she had remained in contact with them over the phone till around 10 pm on Tuesday. Twisha wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida, according to her relatives. A Bhopal court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to the retired judge, while the hearing on Samarth’s pre-arrest bail plea is scheduled for May 18.

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