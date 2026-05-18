Suspected dowry death in Noida; woman's husband, father-in-law arrested: ‘Beat her, threw her from terrace’

A 24-year-old woman died after allegedly “falling from the rooftop” of her in-laws’ house in Greater Noida’s Jalpura village. Police have reportedly arrested her husband and father-in-law in a suspected dowry-related death case. Senior police officers at the site of the incident in Lucknow. (Sourced) (HT_PRINT)

This happened barely a year-and-a-half after the woman’s marriage, news agency ANI reported, citing police. The woman’s uncle has accused the in-laws of physically assaulting her before allegedly throwing her from the terrace to make the death appear accidental.

Husband and father-in-law arrested Her husband and father-in-law were taken into custody following a complaint by the woman’s family.

Authorities said legal formalities, including an inquest and post-mortem examination, are underway as investigators examine the circumstances surrounding her death.

Her father alleged that she had been repeatedly harassed and tortured over dowry demands since after her wedding. He visited the family earlier the same day in an effort to resolve ongoing disputes, he claimed.

‘We found her dead’ “Just yesterday, I went to their house and spoke with them. But half an hour after I left, I received a call from [father-in-law], who informed me that my daughter had fallen,” he told ANI.

“I asked him, 'Did she fall down the stairs? Did she fall in the bathroom?' He replied, 'She has fallen from the roof, and we are currently taking her to Sharda Hospital.' When we arrived at the hospital and saw her, we found her dead. We immediately called the police,” he added.

“People like this deserve nothing less than encounter.”