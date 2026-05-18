Noida, A 24-year-old woman died allegedly after jumping from the terrace of her three-storey matrimonial house in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district following harassment by her in-laws over dowry, police said on Monday. Woman 'jumps to death' over dowry harassment in Greater Noida; husband, father-in-law held

The woman's 26-year-old husband and father-in-law have been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shailendra Kumar Singh said a complaint was received at Ecotech-3 police station regarding the death of Deepika, who got married around one-and-a-half years ago to Hrithik, a resident of Jalpura village.

Deepika died after jumping from the terrace on Sunday night, allegedly driven to despair due to dowry harassment, the officer said.

Based on a written complaint filed by the deceased woman's father, a case has been registered under relevant sections of law.

Police said the woman's husband Hrithik and father-in-law Manoj have been arrested and further legal proceedings are underway.

In his complaint to police, Deepika's father Sanjeev Nagar alleged that he received a phone call from his daughter on Sunday afternoon during which she was crying and told him that her in-laws were assaulting her over dowry demands.

He alleged that the in-laws were demanding a Toyota Fortuner SUV and an additional ₹45-50 lakh in cash as dowry.

Nagar claimed that around 7 pm, he, along with some associates, went to his daughter's matrimonial home a three-storey independent house where discussions were held with the in-laws in an attempt to amicably resolve the issue.

He further alleged that around 12.30 am, he received a call from her in-laws informing him that his daughter had fallen from the roof of the house and sustained injuries and asking the family to reach Sharda Hospital directly.

"When I reached the hospital, I found my daughter lying dead," Nagar alleged.

In his complaint, Sanjeev Nagar named seven persons who were allegedly present at the house at the time of the incident, including Deepika's husband Hrithik and father-in-law Manoj, both of whom were arrested by police on Monday morning.

The incident comes months after another alleged dowry death in Greater Noida in August 2025, when a woman identified as Nikki Bhati was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over a demand for ₹36 lakh.PTI COR KIS DV

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