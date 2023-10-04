News / Htcity / Cinema / Utkarsh Sharma: People don't put their money on you because you are someone's son

Utkarsh Sharma: People don't put their money on you because you are someone's son

BySyeda Eba Fatima
Oct 04, 2023 11:22 AM IST

Utkarsh Sharma, who were recently seen in Gadar 2, shares that people who invested in him also “got good return”

Utkarsh Sharma has done two films so far as a grown up actor - Genius and Gadar 2- both directed by his father Anil Sharma. While he was appreciated in both, there were people who pointed fingers that no one else has cast him . However, the actor says that people need to have a “broader perspective” on the matter.

Utkarsh Sharma was recently seen in Gadar 2
Utkarsh Sharma was recently seen in Gadar 2

He explains, “Even if your father is directing you, ultimately baat aati hai paise lagaane par. You may know five thousand people in this industry (because of your father), but if they are taking the risk and investing their money on you, it is not because you are the son of so and so person, but because they see something in you, which they believe will be profitable for them also.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“When my father launched me, people who invested in me got good return on OTT. Gadar 2 mein bhi producer was not my father. So there were people willing to invest and actors willing to work with me,” ads the actor, who was seen sharing the space with actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in his last outing.

During the conversation, the actor also addresses co-star Ameesha Patel’s statement that “I feel bad for Anil ji since he tried to push his son Utkarsh a lot in Gadar 2, but eventually, Tara and Sakina stole the limelight”.

Reacting to it, Utkarsh says, “I don’t know why she would say such a thing. I have no idea because I am having no problems and I am getting plenty of projects. As far as the limelight is concerned, I don’t know what kind of actors look for limelight. Even if you have one scene in the film, you can leave an impact and all the actors of Gadar 2 are getting their accolades and share of work. May be she is being misquoted. I hope it was not her saying this (laughs).”

Utkarsh asserts that he has seen his own share of struggles being the first person in his family “who has chosen acting I am working hard to get the right opportunities”. While he is getting offers for OTT as well as the big screen, the actor is very clear that he wants to stick to the former medium. “My focus has always been films and I came to this industry to be part of the films. Even during the lockdown, I was getting offers from OTT, but I was very determined that cinema is the magic I came for. OTT has it’s own brilliance but cinema has it’s magic. So I may not do an OTT project anytime soon. Even if I am getting more money for an OTT project, I would go for a film,” he ends

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Syeda Eba Fatima

    Delhi-based Syeda Eba Fatima writes on Bollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out