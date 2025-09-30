Varun, Janhvi and Rohit's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari gets U/A certificate after CBFC cuts 60% kissing scenes: Report

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the censor body insisted on two key modifications before passing the film. The first was muting the word “guard,” which reportedly features in a sequence where Varun Dhawan’s character tries to pass off a slur as something else. The second involved trimming lip-lock scenes by about 60%. Additionally, the producers were asked to insert an anti-alcohol disclaimer.

The upcoming romantic comedy film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari , starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, has officially been cleared for release with a U/A 13+ certificate. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted the clearance after suggesting a handful of edits to the makers.

With these changes in place, the film received its final clearance. As per the censor certificate, the runtime stands at 135.45 minutes — translating to 2 hours, 15 minutes and 45 seconds. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, and Abhinav Sharma.

The film has already made waves on the promotional circuit. At the trailer launch event in Mumbai on September 15, the absence of Sanya Malhotra was playfully acknowledged with a life-size cutout of the actor brought on stage.

Meanwhile, advance bookings have begun on a steady note. According to reports, by Monday, around 9,200 tickets had been sold across major national chains. Trade experts expect the tally to touch 50,000 tickets before release day, with opening collections projected in the range of ₹10.50–12.50 crore. Much of the film’s success will depend on how audiences respond over the holiday weekend.