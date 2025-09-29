Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari vs Kantara Chapter 1: Hindi dub of Rishab Shetty film set to beat Bollywood rom com

This Dussehra, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is the lone Hindi film releasing in theatres. The romantic comedy starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf does have competition, though. And that is in the form of the Kannada film, Kantara Chapter 1. The original Kantara was a huge hit in the Hindi belt, collecting ₹84 crore with the Hindi dub back in 2022. Naturally, the prequel has great buzz, too. And so far, it seems to be pulling ahead of the Bollywood multi-starrer. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari vs Kantara Chapter 1: Both films are releasing on 2 October.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari advance booking

The advance booking for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opened on Sunday, four days before its scheduled release on Thursday. By Monday noon, the film had sold nearly 9000 tickets nationwide, according to trade sources. Sacnilk puts its advance booking collection at ₹29.32 lakh by 12 PM on Monday. It is a healthy number for a romantic comedy, but it is still a little low for a festive release.

The film's makers would hope that it picks up pace in the days to come, and can gear up for a healthy opening. However, given that it is a romantic comedy, the film is not too dependent on a big opening as films in this genre pick up via word of mouth.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari vs Kantara Chapter 1

But what is worrying for the Shashank Khaitan film is how Kantara Chapter 1 is faring at the ticket window. The Rishab Shetty film is releasing in theatres on the same day. While the film is originally in Kannada, the Hindi dub is expected to do quite well. By Monday noon, Kantara Chapter 1's Hindi dub had already sold over 11000 tickets in advance booking for day 1. According to Sacnilk, the film's Hindi version has grossed ₹33 lakh so far, outpacing the native Hindi film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Trade sources say that since only a few screens have opened up for Kantara Chapter 1 so far, it will pick up pace faster than the Bollywood rom-com, potentially further widening the gap. Trade experts feel the Rishab Shetty film will easily outperform Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with just the Hindi version.

About the two films

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 explores the origins of the mythology and story told in Kantara. Set ten centuries before the original film, Chapter 1 stars Rishab Shetty, but in a different role this time. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, on the other hand, stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as two people trying to win back their exes (played by Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf). The Shashank Khaitan film also stars Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi. Both films release on 2 October.