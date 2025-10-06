Vijay Deverakonda flaunts engagement ring, rumoured fiance Rashmika Mandanna shares first post; check it out

When Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna came together in Geetha Govindam (2018), their natural onscreen chemistry won hearts. But it was after Dear Comrade (2019) that fans fell head over heels in love with the jodi, rooting for them to get together in real life. For the longest time, even though Vijay and Rashmika kept their lips sealed, fans were convinced that love is blossoming off-camera between the two actors. So you can imagine the happiness that fans experienced last weekend when Vijay’s team confirmed that he and Rashmika are now engaged! While the couple has not shared the official announcement yet, Vijay was spotted flaunting his engagement ring during a recent outing.

After rumours of their engagement began doing the rounds, Vijay Deverakonda made his first public appearance at Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi with his family. Dressed in a casual t-shirt, sporting a handsome mustache and sunglasses, Vijay was welcomed with a bouquet of flowers. On his ring finger was an engagement ring, which eagle-eyed fans spotted right away. Vijay’s fiance Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, shared her first social media post after the rumoured engagement. No, it’s not loved up pics with Vijay, which we all were hoping for. Instead, Rashmika shared stills from Thamma’s song Tum Mere Na Huye , featuring her and co-star Ayushmann Khurrana.

In the caption below, Rashmika shared, “The story behind this song is that we were shooting at a very very stunning location for about 10-12 days and on the last day our producers and our director suddenly had a banging idea where they went like.. ‘wait, why don’t we shoot a song here..💃🏻 it’s a crazy cool location so why not’ and I was like whyyyyy notttttt and in about 3/4 days we made all of this possible.. and watching it at the end we were only massively surprised.. 😄❤️.” But in the comment section below, fans requested Rashmika to share her engagement news. One such netizen wrote, “Waiting for a new announcement mam 😍😍.”

According to buzz, Vijay and Rashmika will tie the knot in February 2026. We wish them all the love!