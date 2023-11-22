Vikrant Massey: 12th Fail has not done well only because of me

When you have had a year like Vikrant Massey's, when both professional and personal things have worked out beautifully, you are bound to be happy.

Actor Vikrant Massey plays the lead role in the recently released film 12th Fail.

The actor's latest film, 12th Fail, has emerged as a sleeper hit, with rave reviews pouring in. And on the personal front, he announced that he is expecting his first child with wife Sheetal Thakur. "I am relieved. My heart is full, I couldn't have asked for anything better. Especially when people are walking out after seeing the film, they thank us for making this film. That is what matters the most. I am really happy with the way they have given this film a heartfelt hug," he says.

Considering that he was the only recognisable face in the film, did he feel the pressure even more, and responsible for the film's fate?

He adds, "I don't think it's just because of me the film has done so well. It was an ensemble, and they were equally responsible. It would be stupid of me to sit back and say 'I am the only sellable face in the film' The story was bigger than the stars, or anybody in this film."

His film career started with Lootera in 2013. 2023 also marks a decade since he stepped into films. And there have been two things said about Bollywood time and again- 'it's like a big family', and 'the big bad world of Bollywood'. Which side did he get to experience?

"I think it is one of the most democratic, robust, progressive communities. I won't call it a family though," quips the 36-year-old.

He says people have backed him. "I did around 25 films in 10 years. There was a Haseen Dillruba, and also a Death In The Gunj, a Mirzapur, Criminal Justice. I think people have really supported me, including writers, producers and directors. If they didn't recognise my talent, I would not be here. I would not have it any other way, as I wanted to prove my consistency first. I definitely do not want to be one of those actors who were one or two film wonders. I prioritised consitency and taking each day as it comes. I wouldn't want it sooner. The idea was always to win people's trust, and not just get their attention," Massey smiles.

