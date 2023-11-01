Tejas box office collection day 5: Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail earns 6x Kangana Ranaut's film

Tejas box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's aerial action film continues to fall further at the ticket windows while navigating through its first week only. As per the early estimates of Sacnilk.com, the film has collected around ₹30 lakh on Tuesday. The film is facing tough competition from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail which has now earned twice as much as Tejas' total earnings. Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares pics from special screening of Tejas for Yogi Adityanath Tejas box office collection day 5: Kangana Ranaut's film clashing with Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail.

Tejas box office day 5

The Sarvesh Mewara directorial now stands at ₹4.50 crore haul. As per the box office portal, Kangana's film had 5.80 percent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, which is lesser than the Monday numbers. Tejas opened at ₹1.25 crore and showed no improvement over the first weekend. On Monday, it marked a sharp decline.

12th Fail box office day 5

On the other hand, 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, continues to surprise film trade analysts. On Tuesday, it made a haul of ₹1.75 crore as per the early estimates. It now stands at a total of ₹9.99 crore. The film is based on Anurag Pathak's novel about the failures and successes of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

Tejas stars Kangana as an Indian Air Force pilot, Tejas Gill who flies a jet of the same name and goes on a mission with the same name. Talking about the poor performance of the film, film trade analyst Komal Nahta refused to talk much about the film and told Hindustan Times, “It's a bad film”.

Vikrant Massey Vs Kangana's film

Comparing Tejas with 12th Fail, film business insider Girish Johar said, “Vikrant Massey is a lesser known star but the content is solid, and it grew over the weekend. Had the content been solid for Tejas also, it had all the chances to grow over the weekend, which it did not. So somewhere down the line, the core of the film, which is the content, I think the audiences could not connect with that.”

Recently, Kangana held a special screening of Tejas for UP CM Yogi Adityanth in Lucknow. Kangana shared on X, “Today hosted a screening of #tejas a film based on a soldier / Martyr’s life for honourable Chief Minister @myogiadityanath ji. As you can see in the first picture Maharaj ji couldn’t hold back his tears in the last monologue of Tejas.”

