Kangana Ranaut shares pics from special screening of Tejas for Yogi Adityanath, says he ‘couldn’t hold back his tears’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared pictures after she held a special screening of Tejas for Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. It was held at the Lok Bhawan Auditorium in Lucknow. (Also Read | Tejas box office collection day 4: Kangana Ranaut's aerial action film drops below Re 1 crore on first Monday) Kangana Ranaut with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Lok Bhawan Auditorium in Lucknow.

Kangana talks about Yogi Adityanath

Taking to X (previously known as Twitter) on Tuesday, Kangana said that the chief minister 'couldn't hold back his tears in the last monologue of Tejas'. In the first photo, Kangana, Yogi Adityanath and others sat and watched Tejas. In the next pictures, the CM gave Kangana a gift as she smiled for the camera.

Kangana pens a note

For the event, Kangana wore a white saree and matching blouse. She tied her hair in a bun. Kangana captioned the post, "Today hosted a screening of #tejas a film based on a soldier / Martyr’s life for honourable Chief Minister @myogiadityanath ji. As you can see in the first picture Maharaj ji couldn’t hold back his tears in the last monologue of Tejas."

Kangana thanks Yogi Adityanath

She also added, "'Ek soldier kya chahta hai (What does a soldier want)'. Maharaj ji humare sainiko ka sahas, shourya aur balidan dekh kar itne bhawuk ho gaye ki unki aankhein chalak aayi. Dhanyawaad maharaj ji aapki prashansa aur aashirwaad se hum dhanya ho gaye (Maharaj ji became so emotional after watching the bravery, fearlessness and sacrifice of our soldiers that he welled up. Thank you maharaj ji, we are grateful for your praise and blessings) (folded hands emoji)."

Kangana also shared a video of the UP CM handing her the gift. She wrote, "By the grace of God we also had an unexpected guest Uttarakhand CM Shri @pushkardhami ji also graced this occasion, and after the screening finished they said ‘brilliant’."

Recently, before the release of the film, Kangana hosted a special screening of the film for defence minister Rajnath Singh and several Indian Air Force Officers at the Indian Airforce Auditorium in Delhi.

About Tejas

Tejas revolves around the journey of Tejas Gill, an IAF pilot. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film was released in theatres on October 27. The film has minted ₹4.25 crore after four days of its release.

