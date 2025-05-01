Virat Kohli wishes wife Anushka Sharma on her birthday in a heartfelt post: 'Guiding light to all our lives'

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli made a rare Instagram post today to celebrate his wife Anushka Sharma’s birthday. The heartfelt message read: "To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love @anushkasharma." Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

This post comes after Kohli made headlines by deleting all advertisements and sponsored content from his Instagram feed. The 36-year-old's sudden decision to clear his feed raised eyebrows and prompted speculation across social media.

Earlier in March, Kohli discussed his evolving relationship with social media at the RCB Innovation Lab's Indian Sports Summit. Reflecting on his online presence, he admitted that the constant attention can be overwhelming. He shared that the scrutiny he faces on social media has made him consciously limit his time on these platforms.

"The kind of attention you get and the kind of traction you receive when you put something out there on a platform is quite unbelievable," Kohli said. "It's quite intense. Luckily I was born in a time where I didn’t work with this thing [my phone] in my pocket."

Kohli revealed that stepping back from posting has been a conscious effort, stating that many are not happy with his decision but it was necessary for his well-being. "I just physically felt like it was taking a lot of my energy away from me, which I would absolutely apply to my game, to my life, people around me," he explained.

Despite his popularity, Kohli also expressed that he refrains from posting about his accomplishments, such as winning major championships. "Posting about us winning the championship isn’t going to increase the happiness in my heart. The reality stays the same," he noted.

Kohli’s reflections highlight his desire to prioritize his personal life and cricket over the demands of social media.