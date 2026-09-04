Vyjayanthi Movies issues statement cautioning people about fake casting calls for Kalki 2898 AD

Vyjayanthi Movies, the makers of director Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, have issued an official statement warning people about fake casting calls and individuals falsely representing the film or the production house.

Prabhas in a still from Kalki 2898 AD (2024)

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The production house, which is backing the magnum opus film’s sequel, took to social media to share the statement. The post was captioned, “Important Clarification: Please beware of fake casting calls and individuals falsely claiming to represent #VyjayanthiMovies. #Kalki2898AD”.

In their statement, the makers wrote, “Vyjayanthi Movies would like to clarify that we are not associated with, nor have we authorised, any third-party agency, company, individual, or casting representative to conduct auditions or casting on our behalf.”

Vyjayanthi Movies also requested people not to share any details about themselves with any individual or agency claiming to represent them. “Please do not share personal information, audition material, or make any payments to anyone claiming to represent us,” the statement read.

The production house also made it clear that it reserved all rights to take legal action against any “unauthorised use or misrepresentation” of its name. The makers also clarified that “For authentic information, please rely only on Vyjayanthi Movies’ official social media handles.”

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{{^usCountry}} Kalki 2898-AD has Prabhas in the lead role along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kalki 2898-AD has Prabhas in the lead role along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. {{/usCountry}}

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